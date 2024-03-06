Big Girls Don't Cry trailer: Pooja Bhatt leads this coming-of-age drama. Watch

Makers of the upcoming series 'Big Girls Don't Cry', a coming-of-age school drama set against the backdrop of a fictionalized all-girls boarding school, on Wednesday, unveiled the official trailer. Pooja Bhatt in Big Girls Don't Cry

Directed by Nitya Mehra, Sudhanshu Saria, Karan Kapadia, and Kopal Naithani, it boasts a predominantly women-led ensemble cast that features Avantika Vandanapu, Aneet Padda, Dalai, Vidushi, Lhakyila, Afrah Sayed and Akshita Sood, Pooja Bhatt, Raima Sen, and Zoya Hussain in pivotal roles, along with Mukul Chadda.

Taking to Instagram, Pooja Bhatt treated fans with the official video and captioned it, “If there is one thing stronger than magic, it is SISTERHOOD!”

The trailer introduces the principal (played by Pooja Bhatt) claiming the institution has played a role in shaping society and the country.

The video gives a glimpse into the boarding life at the prestigious Vandana Valley, where a group of seven girls are gearing up for their final year in school with every intention of ruling the campus. An outsider, Kavya Yadav (Vidushi) , walks onto the campus, hoping to make friends and ace life. Noor has her eyes set on the school captaincy, while Ludo is chasing down the sports captaincy position. As Roohi (portrayed by Aneet) and JC (played by Lhakyila) push for their beauty-business to succeed, Pluggy has grand plans of her own, and the rebel-poet Dia prepares to jump the boundary of the school wall before the class bell rings.

Talking about what drew her to the story, Pooja Bhatt said, "I said yes to Big Girls Don't Cry because I was drawn to the story, the setting, and the characters in it. As a rebellious teenager who never shied away from speaking my mind and questioning authority, it was such a kick to play Anita Verma. What I loved was that within the series, the characters develop a healthy sense of self and strive to overcome gender bias and stereotypes. For me, this was key, as that ensures they become healthy role models for others out there. It is much needed in the times we live in, where focus is more on materialistic and frivolous virtues."

Essaying the character of Ludo in the series, Avantika said, "Being able to play Ludo was truly the opportunity of a lifetime. I'm so deeply grateful whenever I reminisce on the experience of having worked with incredible women like Nitya Mehra and Ashi Dua, but also spending time with my girls on set. To walk away from a show playing pretend best friends only for it to come true in more ways than one is absolutely surreal. Ludo challenged me, intimidated me, and in some ways even broke me. But Ludo also built me back up, inspired me, and reassured me. She's a magical character and I hope that for audiences she's able to have even a fraction of the impact she had on me."

"I've always been drawn to coming-of-age stories--the journey of self-discovery and grappling with identity resonates deeply with me. Being part of a show that authentically portrays the complexities of growing up, both the highs and lows, was incredibly fulfilling. I hope Roohi takes the viewers through all the messy feelings that come along with being a teenager, with her wit and sass; her aggressive and sometimes territorial love for her friends, and her cathartic change that happens only when she hits rock bottom. Life imitates art, and I now have a girl gang that says, 'big girls don't cry' while wiping away each other's tears," Aneet, who plays Roohi added.

Dalai shared the experience and said, "Coming of age in a sisterhood is the most mysterious, magical, and fun journey. It was a joy to have relived that experience of being Pluggy, and I couldn't have wished for a more special girl gang. Big Girls Don't Cry gave me sisters for life, and I can't wait for everyone to experience the wild ride with us"

Vidushi talked about her role, "What truly moved me from the beginning was the sincerity of the motives behind creating this series. Stepping into Kavya's shoes has been an immensely rewarding and fulfilling experience. I am confident that you will all connect with the story of this very ordinary girl on a journey to pursue her extraordinary dreams, balancing family expectations, while trying to fit in and prove herself, navigating the advantages of privilege, and ultimately discovering her value just as she is."

Recalling her audition for the series, Afrah said, "I first auditioned for Big Girls Don't Cry in 2020, and it has been my dream to be a part of this show ever since! Becoming Noor just felt correct, our lives somehow feel intertwined with each other. Noor is smart, focused, and always has a plan! You either know a Noor or you are a Noor. Being from an all girls school myself, a coming of age show about a girls boarding school is something I'd definitely binge watch, and I hope the audience enjoys watching it as much as we enjoyed shooting it! I'm extremely grateful to be a part of this series and to have found such beautiful friendships that I'll forever cherish!"

Creator and director Nitya Mehra said, "Big Girls Don't Cry is my homage to the best years of my life. It's an homage to my best friends, to sisterhood, and to the young girls that inspire me every day."

The series takes audiences into the world of the prestigious Vandana Valley where a group of young girls navigate life's myriad exhilarating adventures of independence, rebellion, friendship, love, heartbreaks, and dreams, as they challenge not only the norms of the school but society at large.

Along the journey, each of them battles with an internal struggle to remain true to their own unique identities.

'Big Girls Don't Cry' will stream on an OTT platform from March 14. (ANI)