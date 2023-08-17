Bigg Boss OTT 2 finale garners 72 lakh concurrent views, 25 crore votes

The reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2 wrapped up on Monday with Bollywood star Salman Khan hosting the finale episode that managed to garner a peak concurrent viewership of 72 lakh on the digital platform Jio Cinema. A total of 23 lakh viewers streamed the entire live telecast of the grand finale which ended with YouTuber Elvish Yadav taking home the winner's trophy. (Also read: Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav on Abhishek Malhan calling him undeserving)

According to sources close to the platform, 25 crore votes were received during the 15-minute slot when the voting lines were opened during the finale to vote for the two finalists - Elvish and Abhishek Malhan.

A press statement from Jio Cinema stated that the platform registered 245 crore video views and 540 crore votes across the two months that Bigg Boss OTT 2 streamed on the platform. It also claimed to be the highest viewership for a live streamed event in India, after IPL.

More than 10 crore unique viewers logged in for the finale and it clocked in nearly 3000 crore minutes of watch time. The statement added that Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Gujarat, West Bengal, and Madhya Pradesh, contributed significantly to the viewership.

Apart from Elvish and Abhishek, Manisha Rani, Bebika Dhurve, and Pooja Bhatt made it to the finale of Bigg Boss OTT 2. Other participants this year included Jiya Shankar, Avinash Sachdev, Jad Hadidi, Aashika, Falaq Naaz, Cyrus Broacha, Akanksha Puri, Aaliya Sidiqui, Palak Purswani and Superstar Puneet.

All Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants, except Superstar Puneet, attended the grand finale of the reality show earlier this week. The parents of all finalists also reached the venue in Mumbai.

While he has been hosting Bigg Boss for more than a decade, it was the first time that Salman Khan was the host for the digital version of the reality show as well. Last year, Bigg Boss OTT premiered on VOOT and the makers roped in filmmaker Karan Johar for the hosting role.

