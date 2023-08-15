Manisha Rani on internet claiming Mahesh Bhatt 'touched her inappropriately' on Bigg Boss OTT 2: ‘He’s like my uncle’

Manisha Rani was one of finalists on Bigg Boss OTT season 2, and was part of the grand finale episode hosted by actor Salman Khan on Monday, where Elvish Yadav was declared winner. Manisha was asked in a recent interview with News18 about her interaction with Mahesh Bhatt on the show, and how people on social media called it 'uncomfortable’. She said Mahesh 'is a very big director', adding it was her dream to meet him. Manisha Rani also said that his intentions 'were very pure'. Also read: Pooja Bhatt reacts to Mahesh Bhatt's ‘uncomfortable’ hug with Manisha Rani

Manisha on Mahesh kissing her hand, touching her

Manisha Rani with Mahesh Bhatt in an episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In an episode, Mahesh was seen touching her and kissing Manisha Rani's hand and it did not go down well with social media users. The Bigg Boss OTT 2 second runner-up has now opened up it. “I wasn’t uncomfortable at all. If people are thinking that he touched me inappropriately, then that’s very wrong,” Manisha Rani told News18.

She added, “He’s like my uncle, my father. Elders often express their love for young people in a certain way, sometimes by touching them. When he told us to shut up, I got a little scared because I’m someone, who can’t keep quiet. Mahesh Bhatt is a very big director. It was my dream to meet him. His intentions were very pure.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pooja Bhatt on Mahesh's interaction with Manisha

Post the finale, Bigg Boss OTT 2 finalist Pooja Bhatt interacted with the media, and addressed the backlash to her father's 'inappropriate' behaviour with Manisha. She stated that Mahesh hugged and kissed other contestants too, and that, he spent the least amount of time with her during his stay inside the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pooja told ETimes, "When Manisha hugs other contestants and asks for kisses then nobody has a problem. I think people forget duniya hum waise he dekhte hain jaise hum hote hain… duniya hum waise nahi dekhte jaise duniya hai (we can only see that which we are, we are often unable to see the world for what it really is) actually. If people actually think like this, good luck to them... I don’t think Mahesh Bhatt or I need to clarify or dignify this."

Bigg Boss OTT 2 finale

YouTuber Elvish Yadav lifted the Bigg Boss OTT season 2 trophy at the grand finale hosted by actor Salman Khan. Elvish had entered the Bigg Boss house as a wild card entry. He also won a cash prize of ₹25 lakh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The top 5 finalists of this season were Elvish, Abhishek Malhan, Manisha Rani, Bebika Dhurve and Pooja Bhatt. Abhishek emerged as the runner-up of the show, while Manisha Rani secured the third position.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON