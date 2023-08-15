Pooja Bhatt reacts to Mahesh Bhatt's ‘uncomfortable’ hug with Manisha Rani

Manisha asks people for kisses

Pooja told the English daily, "When Manisha hugs other contestants and asks for kisses then nobody has a problem. I think people forget duniya hum waise he dekhte hain jaise hum hote hain… duniya hum waise nahi dekhte jaise duniya hai (we can only see that which we are, we are often unable to see the world for what it really is) actually. If people actually think like this, good luck to them.”

No clarification

Pooja added, “I don’t think Mahesh Bhatt or I need to clarify or dignify this." She also reminded everyone that Mahesh also hugged and kissed Abhishek and praised Jad Hadid as the most beautiful man. She further said that Manisha's fans are getting ‘a little hyper’, wondering how would the fans react to Manisha's actions that make ‘lives of other females a little difficult’.

What happened

When Mahesh entered Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, he was seen walking straight to Manisha with his arms wide open and she rushed to touch his feet. Before asking her to never do that again, Mahesh even tried to touch her feet and later hugged her. Manisha then claimed she is very lucky as she got to meet him.

He then held her and gazed into her eyes, making her visibly uncomfortable. While she did not say anything, the internet did not like the incident and later slammed the filmmaker for his gestures. In her interview post-eviction, Manisha has told News 18 that she did not feel uncomfortable at all. She told News18 that the filmmaker is like a father for her.

Bigg Boss OTT 2

The finale episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2 was aired Monday evening. YouTuber Elvish Yadav won the trophy for Bigg Boss OTT season 2 trophy and Abhishek was declared the runner-up. Elvish entered the show as a wild card contestant. He won a cash prize of ₹25 lakhs along with the Bigg Boss OTT 2 trophy.

