Bigg Boss OTT 2 premiere: Akanksha Puri says she is single, not dating Mika Singh

Akanksha Puri, who entered the house of Bigg Boss OTT 2 Saturday evening during the Bigg Boss OTT 2 premiere, has said that she is single. Last year, she won the reality show Mika Di Voti and was supposed to be dating the Punjabi rapper. (Also read: Mika Singh, Akanksha Puri spotted on date night post swayamvar)

Akanksha is single

Akanksha Puri is one of the Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants.

Akanksha Puri made her grand entry on Salman Khan's show and she told him that she is single. When host Salman Khan asked her if she is married to the musician, Akanksha said that they have exchanged garlands but there has been no wedding. She added that she is single and is “just friends” with Mika.

Before she declared her status, Mika shared his best wishes for her via a video message. He also warned her against fighting too much inside the house in the fun-filled and lovely video message that Salman played when Akanksha was in stage.

Mika and Akanksha

When Mika's reality show began last year, she was not a contestant. However, Akanksha, who has been friends with Mika for a long time, later joined Mika Di Vohti as a wild card entry. She faced tough competition from co-contestants Prantika Das and Neet Mahal. Eventually, Mika chose Akanksha as his “voti aka bride”.

While they were expected to get married within a few months, they did not do so. When Akanksha was asked about her marriage plans, she had told ETimes last year that she wanted to enjoy the dating phase in her lfie.

Akanksha in Bigg Boss OTT 2

Akanksha also said on the Bigg Boss OTT 2 premiere stage, “All these years, there have been so many speculations around my participation. Each year, we hear that I am going to be a contestant. Chalo is saal aa hi gai (So, this year I became a participant).”

Akanksha is best known for her work in popular television shows such as the mythological serial Vighnaharta Ganesha in which she played the pivotal role of Goddess Parvati.

