Bigg Boss OTT: Divya Agarwal calls Shamita Shetty 'bossy', Shilpa Shetty's sister says 'we aren't stupid sitting here'

Bigg Boss OTT contestants Shamita Shetty and Divya Agarwal got into a war of words on the reality show. The duo got into an argument in the middle of a task on the show which led to Divya calling Shamita ‘bossy’.

On Saturday night, the contestants were divided into Team Raqesh Bapat and Team Pratik Sehajpal for a task. Although Raqesh’s team won the task, Shamita and Divya’s argument was one of the key highlights.

According to a leading daily, Shamita was in the kitchen with Divya where they were cooking and sending food to Pratik’s team seated outside the kitchen. Raqesh’s team surrounded the kitchen area and were discussing the strategy. However, the discussion did not last long as Raqesh stormed off after Shamita and others continued to talk between the discussion.

Soon after, an argument broke between Divya and Shamita, leading to the latter being called ‘bossy.’ In response, Shamita said, "I've also done 3 reality shows and this is my 4th one," referring to Bigg Boss 3, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9.

Shamita also pointed out that after the previous task, she apologised to Divya, showing a sense of maturity. Shamita then asked Divya, "Did you apologise? We are not stupid sitting here." Divya attempted to defend herself, stating that even she has also appeared on reality shows but Shamita announced, “Mujhe baat hi nahi karni tumse (I don't want to talk to you).”

Her ‘connection’ Raqesh told Shamita that her mind was indeed elsewhere and she wasn't attentive to what was being said during the discussion.

Also read: Step inside Kareena Kapoor's new Mumbai home, featuring one of her favourite photo spots: Exclusive

This isn't the first time that Shamita has made headlines with her appearance on Bigg Boss OTT. The actor previously was in the news for her heated argument with Akshara Singh, in which the latter called her ‘maasi.’

Shamita, at the premiere of the show, had confessed she was in two minds about featuring in the series given her family's situation. Her brother-in-law Raj Kundra was arrested in a porn-related case last month. However, Shamita decided to continue because she had committed to the show long ago.