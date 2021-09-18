Bigg Boss OTT: Kashmera Shah compliments Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat, 'must say they look cute together'
- Bigg Boss OTT: Kashmera Shah has a compliment for Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat. On Twitter, she shared posts. Check it out here.
Actor Kashmera Shah on Saturday complimented Bigg Boss OTT contestants Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat and hoped that they continue to have a relationship even after the reality show ends.
Taking to Twitter, Kashmera said, "After seeing @RaQesh19's journey video I must say @ShamitaShetty and he do look cute together. Hope they find each other and have a living relationship outside #GodBless @ColorsTV @BiggBoss @biggbossott_@karanjohar."
In another post, Kashmera shared a picture of Shamita Shetty inside the house and wrote, "Well said @ShamitaShetty I hope this relationship works out for u. Best wishes for your journey @BiggBoss @ColorsTV @biggbossott_ @RaQesh19 @karanjohar."
Kashmera Shah has been supporting Shamita and had earlier called Raqesh henpecked husband. Earlier this week, Kashmera Shah had tweeted sharing a picture featuring Raqesh, Shamita and Divya Agarwal.
She wrote, "Congratulations @RaQesh19 you are on your way to becoming a hen pecked husband…again. @BiggBoss @biggbossott_ @ColorsTV @karanjohar." Replying to her, ex-wife Ridhi Dogra tweeted, "Again!? Excuse me. Kindly don't make loose comments. Peace out."
Kashmera, responding to her, wrote, "Ok then @ridhidogra on his way to becoming a hen pecked husband for the first time @RaQesh19 peace out ex wife @BiggBoss @biggbossott_@ColorsTV."
Also Read | Bigg Boss OTT: Kashmera Shah, Gauahar Khan call out Raqesh Bapat for not standing up for Shamita Shetty
Recently, speaking to a leading daily, Kashmera Shah had said, "I feel Raqesh is not very vocal about his feelings and what he wants to say...He didn't take a stand or give his view while the entire task was about that. I think Raqesh has no game of his own and I don't support people who sit on the fence...He also doesn't take a stand for Shamita Shetty who is his lady love and I really feel for her because she is the one who has openly expressed her feelings and I appreciate that. I feel Shamita deserves a person who takes a stand for her because she has that fire in her."