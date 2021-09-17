Bigg Boss OTT: Kashmera Shah, Gauahar Khan call out Raqesh Bapat for not standing up for Shamita Shetty

Kashmera Shah and Gauahar Khan have criticised Bigg Boss OTT contestant Raqesh Bapat for not taking a stand for his “lady love” Shamita Shetty. The statement comes a day after Kashmera was involved in a Twitter spat with Raqesh's ex-wife Ridhi Dogra.

In an interview with a leading daily, Kashmera Shah said that while she likes Raqesh Bapat as a contestant, she doesn't like him on Bigg Boss OTT because he refuses to take a stand for Shamita Shetty.

“I feel Raqesh is not very vocal about his feelings and what he wants to say. I even tweeted about it this morning, regarding the last debate task in the house. He didn't take a stand or give his view while the entire task was about that. I think Raqesh has no game of his own and I don't support people who sit on the fence. I like him as a person on screen and would like to watch him on TV and films, but not on a reality show. He is the kind of a person who does not speak his mind on the show but would talk about it after getting back home. He also doesn't take a stand for Shamita Shetty who is his lady love and I really feel for her because she is the one who has openly expressed her feelings and I appreciate that. I feel Shamita deserves a person who takes a stand for her because she has that fire in her,” she said.

Earlier, Kashmera had said in a tweet, that Raqesh Bapat was set to become a ‘henpecked husband’ for the second time. The tweet did not go down well with Riddhi, who asked her to not make ‘loose comments.’

Speaking about her spat, Kashmera said that she was sharing her thoughts based on what she's seeing on the show. Once Bigg Boss OTT ends, she ‘will have no friendship or enmity.’ She added, “If I was in the BB house, I would have given Raqesh a piece of mind and would have told him to take a stand. In fact I would tell him pyaar kiya to darna kya.”

Meanwhile, Gauahar Khan took to Twitter and called out Raqesh. “What a let down , raqesh !!!!! Plssssss Shamita u deserve better than a man who can’t even chose u in a finale week debate ! Competition is great ! Pls I hope u keep it to that ! How sad !” she had tweeted.