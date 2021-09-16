Bigg Boss OTT: Neha Bhasin, in first post after eviction, thanks Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat

Neha Bhasin, who was evicted from Bigg Boss OTT on Wednesday, has shared her first social media post. The singer shared pictures from the series, in which she was hugging Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat, and thanked them for supporting her on the show.

“I didn’t lose a trophy, I rather gained friends like family. Thank you @shamitashetty_official @pratiksehajpal and @raqeshbapat for being my bed rock in the show,” she said.

She also thanked her fans in the post. “I will forever be grateful for Bigg Boss OTT who gave me an opportunity to show case my strength, my weaknesses, my vulnerability and all things that make me ME. Words fall short to describe the experience while living this journey. Most importantly I want to thank my fans for the tremendous love and support that was showered on me. Love you all and see you on screens super soon. Need your love more than ever now," she added.

+

Neha Bhasin, who was evicted from Bigg Boss OTT on Wednesday, has shared her first social media post. The singer shared pictures from the series, in which she was hugging Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat, and thanked them for supporting her on the show.

“I didn’t lose a trophy, I rather gained friends like family. Thank you @shamitashetty_official @pratiksehajpal and @raqeshbapat for being my bed rock in the show,” she said.

She also thanked her fans in the post. “I will forever be grateful for Bigg Boss OTT who gave me an opportunity to show case my strength, my weaknesses, my vulnerability and all things that make me ME. Words fall short to describe the experience while living this journey. Most importantly I want to thank my fans for the tremendous love and support that was showered on me. Love you all and see you on screens super soon. Need your love more than ever now," she added.

|#+|

Neha was eliminated in a surprise mid-week eviction. She and Raqesh were nominated for the eviction after Bigg Boss announced the names of the top four contestants of Bigg Boss OTT.

Both of them were asked to walk through the doors in front of them. While one of them would be shown the exit door, the other would return. While Neha left, leaving Pratik heartbroken, Raqesh returned and got an emotional hug from Shamita.

Also read: Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty left speechless after Raqesh Bapat says ‘I love you’, watch here

Ahead of her exit, Neha was involved in a heated fight with Divya after a journalist, visiting the Bigg Boss OTT house this week, asked Divya about the ‘dirty underwear’ incident. While Divya defended herself, Neha screamed at her about what had happened.