Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty reveals her first boyfriend died in car accident, gets emotional about Raqesh Bapat

All is not well between Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty on Bigg Boss OTT. Lately, the two have been arguing with each other on the show, leaving fans worried. Amid her rocky relationship with Raqesh, Shamita revealed that her first boyfriend died in a car accident.

In a live feed from the show, Shamita confided in fellow Bigg Boss OTT contestant Neha Bhasin, and opened up about her past relationship.

The Mohabbatein actor was in tears when she told Neha about the crash. “For so long, meri zindagi mein, I didn't allow anybody, mujhe itna waqt laga (it took me a lot of time) to get myself together, to put the pieces back together,” she said. While Neha consoled her, she also tried to reason with her about Raqesh.

Earlier in the day, Raqesh also confided in Neha. As reported by Indianexpress.com, Raqesh said that he feels Shamita was suffering because of him and these things are affecting her health as well.

Shamita and Raqesh have been a ‘connection’ since Bigg Boss OTT began. Through the weeks, Raqesh and Shamita have hinted that they are attracted to each other. Shamita also confessed to Neha recently that she likes Raqesh, however, she doesn't like that he's indecisive.

“It's so obvious that we do (like each other), right? He's lovely but he seems very confused sometimes which is a little disturbing to me because I'm not confused. When I've taken a decision, I stand by it,” she told Neha in Hindi, in a clip released by Voot on Sunday.

Shamita also sacrificed herself, tearing up the letter she received from her family last week, to save Raqesh from elimination. Later, she got another letter from her family, in which her mother sent her love to Raqesh.

Bigg Boss OTT is a six-week digital spinoff of Bigg Boss. The series is currently streaming on Voot before the televised version of the show starts.