British Explorer Levison Wood on attending Mahakumbh 2025: ‘Have been waiting for the opportunity for the past 12 years’

British explorer and television host Levison Wood has returned to India to experience the Mahakumbh Mela, eager to delve into the sacred spiritual pilgrimage. Having formed a profound bond with India through his numerous visits, Levison is now discovering a new facet of the country as he explores its spiritual depths. Also read: Google celebrates Mahakumbh 2025 with virtual flower shower animation on search screen Levison Wood is looking forward to documenting his experience at the Mahakumbh mela through photography.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Levison opens up about his bond with India, why he wanted to attend the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela, and more.

On coming to witness Mahakumbh Mela

Levison couldn't contain his excitement as he shared his plans to join the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela. It started on January 13, 2025, in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj and is set to conclude on February 26. Several devotees have flocked to the Triveni Sangam—the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers—to take the holy dip, seeking spiritual cleansing and ‘Moksha’.

"I am very excited to be there at the Mahakumbh. It has been something which I have wanted to do for many years. I remember reading about it when I was young, and used to think that I will go there one day. I have been waiting for this for the past 12 years,” says Levison.

When asked what aspect of the Mahakumbh Mela he was most eagerly anticipating, the explorer, writer and photographer shares, “It is the opportunity to be immersed in such an incredible gathering of people, who are all there on a spiritual pilgrimage."

“It is powerful to be amongst people with such dedication. People have walked from all over India. I have seen and experienced the power of going on a spiritual journey all around the world. And this is the largest gathering of humans ever anywhere on Earth. Just to be a part of that and witness it will be incredible. As a photographer, there will be plenty of opportunities to document the gathering as well,” he adds.

On his bond with India

Levison's first visit to India was when he was 19, which left an indelible mark on his life. Since then, he has cultivated a deeply personal and enduring connection with the country, which draws him back time and time again.

Looking back, he said, “India was one of the first places I visited when I started travelling. Just like a lot of young British backpackers looking for answers, I came to India. I came here when I was 19 in 2001. I spent some time in the Himalayas. I was in Himachal Pradesh following which I came to Delhi. I had such an incredible experience that I've returned many times over the years."

“I walked to the length of the Himalayas from Afghanistan to Bhutan back in 2015, and that included different parts of North India. I formed this deep connection with India. I've been coming to India all of my adult life, certainly over the last 25 years. I've seen it grow and change. It is a place that I will always return to,” he adds.

On how spirituality impacted his life

For Levison, his journeys to India have been a transformative odyssey of spiritual discovery, which is reflected in his forthcoming book, The Great Tree Story.

“The spiritual aspect of the country has impacted me in many ways. There's something deeply ingrained in Hindu spirituality about our connection to nature... Whether it's in mythology or ecology, there are some incredible stories that humankind can pay heed to. It has impacted me on a number of levels. I am writing a book called The Great Tree story is about humanity's connection to nature throughout the ages,” he says, adding, “There are a lot of lessons that we that we can learn from the Hindu tradition in that. It has been a formative part of my understanding of why we exist?”

Now, he says he is using his platform to shed light on important causes and why looking after the planet "is the most important things we can do”.

On what’s next

Levison, an ex-British army officer and explorer, is known for discovery+ titles such as Expedition Borderlands with Ash Bhardwaj, where they visit the region of Ladakh and explore the culture of the Balti people, and the Walking With. The series includes titles such as Walking with Polar Bears, Walking with Lions, Walking with Orangutans amongst others.

Ask if one can expect a project on his time from Mahakumbh, and Levison shares, “Well, I'm actually writing an article for the Telegraph in the UK. I'll be doing some photography for a photography exhibition. So yeah, there will be something from my latest trip here."