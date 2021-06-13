Covid-19 crisis: Sarah Jane Dias launches attack on fraudsters, asks how do you sleep at night

“How can you sleep at night?,” angrily asks actor Sarah Jane Dias to all the fraudsters who preyed on the vulnerabilities of panic-stricken people looking for medicines and facilities amid the second wave of Covid-19 outbreak in India.

“I have had some pretty difficult days emotionally because it got so upsetting to hear about the people desperately trying looking for medication and oxygen for their friends or the family,” Sarah shares.

Opening up about the thing that troubled her the most, the actor recounts, “Recently, it became really difficult for me to sleep because I was told that one of my family friends was looking for Remdesivir for her father, and she gave someone ₹18,000 for the medicine, and he turned out to be a fraud.”

The incident left her “angry, upset, sleepless and speechless”. She tells us, “So many people were dying. In fact, there wasn’t enough funeral arrangements because we lost people in such large numbers. And you’re thinking of cheating people at this time…I want to ask them what if the same happens to them. And it can happen to you, fraudster, because that’s how rapidly the infection is spreading.”

Now, the 38-year-old has leaned onto meditation and her fitness routine to escape the negativity, and cope up with grief.

In addition to that, Sarah also tries hard not to go overboard while “consuming news”, and completely avoids it in the morning, as she feels, “Our mind is very vulnerable in the morning, and we can get upset quickly.”

Sharing further how these practices have helped her stay sane, she says, “It has helped me stay strong and stay clear, no matter what I’m dealing with or what’s happening around me. It doesn’t become an overburdening feeling, and doesn’t end up ruining my ecosystem in my mind and body.”

Even when she is feeling low, Sarah has determined to not operate from a place of fear. Instead, she makes it a point that she doesn’t miss her workout session.

“It releases positive energy. And you feel like ke acha thik hai yeh sab ho raha hai, lekin I can filter it. I can process, and I can decide what to take and what not to take,” opines the Tandav actor, who is also using her social media to amplify medical requests amid the second wave of Covid-19 crisis.