Dhanashree Verma throws shade at 'buri nazar wale' with 'acha samay' jibe; internet thinks it's for Samay Raina, Chahal

Comedian Samay Raina has stirred fresh chatter about Dhanashree Verma and cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal’s divorce with his ‘sugar daddy’ remark. Soon after, Dhanashree appeared to respond with a cryptic note on social media which came with a message, “buri nazar wale tera muh kala.” Dhanashree Verma is currently seen in the reality series Rise and Fall,

Dhanashree responds to Samay’s dig

Samay recently posted a screenshot from a video on his Instagram account, tagging Chahal and captioning it, “Love you, my sugar daddy,” along with laughing and kissing emojis.

Chahal infamously wore a t-shirt with a message which read, “Be your own sugar daddy" on the final day of his divorce proceedings. His decision to wear the T-shirt stirred a lot of discussion, raising more questions around the reason behind their split.

Samay’s post quickly drew attention for referring to the phrase from the T-shirt. Now it seems Dhanashree has indirectly reacted to the comedian's post.

Dhanashree shared a picture of her pet dog on her Instagram Story, writing the caption from her pet dog’s perspective. Many social media users were quick to speculate that it was an indirect response to Samay’s post.

The message with the picture read, “Don’t worry, guys, meri mumma ka acha samay hi chal raha hai (Don't worry, guys, my mom's going through a good phase)." The post also came with a 'Nimbu mirchi' GIF with text, “Buri nazar wale tera muh kala (evil eye be gone).”

Her Insta Story.

Her post comes after Samay’s ad with RJ Mahvash, where they appeared to take playful digs at Dhanashree. The video begins with Mahvash revealing that her favourite letter is M, to which Samay responds, “Mera hai U, Z (Yuzvi),” a direct nod to Chahal, who is often referred to as Yuzi.

When Mahvash asked about his life, Samay said, “Beech mein bas Rise and Fall ho gaya tha mera, but ab sab sahi hai. Bas pehle 2 mahine mein it was an issue (I went through a bit of a rise and fall in the middle, but now everything's fine. It was mainly an issue in the first 2 months)”.

Dhanashree is currently seen in the reality series Rise and Fall, where she is often seen talking about her divorce.

About Dhanashree’s relationship with Chahal

Dhanashree got married to Chahal in Gurugram in December 2020. The two met during the Covid-19 pandemic when Chahal asked Dhanashree for dance lessons. As per their petition, they separated in June 2022. On February 5, they filed a joint petition before the family court seeking divorce by mutual consent. They were granted a divorce in March this year.

Dhanashree spoke about her divorce from Chahal for the first time in August in the podcast for Humans of Bombay on YouTube. The chat came nearly a month after the cricketer first spoke publicly about their separation. She revealed that she broke down in the court during the final hearing, saying, “I still remember when I was standing there and the verdict was about to be given. Even though we were so well-prepared mentally, I got so emotional. I started howling in front of everybody. I couldn't even express what I was feeling at that point. I just remember that I just kept crying, I was just howling and crying. Of course! All of that happened, and he (Chahal) walked out first.”

After Chahal officially parted ways with Dhanashree, he was spotted enjoying the Champions Trophy final in Dubai with RJ Mahvash, which fuelled romance speculation. Mahvash has always asserted that they are just friends.