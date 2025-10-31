Dining with the Kapoors release date announced: Fans questions Alia Bhatt absence, slam ‘badly edited’ poster

A new poster and release date for the show Dining with the Kapoors were unveiled on Friday. The special will bring together ⁠Randhir Kapoor, ⁠Neetu Kapoor, Rima Jain, Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, among others. Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan will be part of Dining with the Kapoors.

About Dining with the Kapoors

The post was shared on Instagram by Netflix India. The caption read, "Kapoor Khandaan ka lunch invite aa gaya hai (The Kapoor family's lunch invite ha arrived), and you’re invited. Watch Dining With The Kapoors, out 21 November, only on Netflix." It will release on Netflix on November 21.

Internet doesn't take kindly to Alia Bhatt's absence from poster

Reacting to the post, several fans asked why Alia Bhatt was missing from the poster. "Where is Alia Bhatt?" asked a person. "Alia Bhatt should be there, she is the 'Kapoor' now," read a comment. "If Neetu Kapoor is in there, shouldn’t Alia Bhatt be there too? @aliaabhatt," asked a person.

A comment read, "I know their spouses are not in the photo and not a fan of Alia, but if you see the tags in the caption, Saif's name is mentioned...then why not hers?" "Will not watch if no Alia," commented an Instagram user.

Dining with the Kapoors poster slammed over bad editing

A few people questioned the “badly edited” poster. "Why couldn’t this image be well edited? Looks like someone just copied and pasted the figurines," said a person. “What horrible editing!” wrote a social media user. “Could they not have shared a photo where all of them are there and not one that's edited?” asked a person. "Why are the Nandas in this show?" read a comment. Navya Naveli Nanda and her brother Agastya are the grandchildren of Ritu Nanda, who was the daughter of Raj Kapoor.

More about Dining with the Kapoors

Created by Armaan Jain, Dining with the Kapoors is directed and written by Smriti Mundhra and produced by Aavashyak Media. A part of the press note read, "Shot in a documentary, fly-on-the-wall style, it offers an unfiltered glimpse into their world: the laughter, the affectionate teasing, and timeless bonds passed on from generations that have defined Bollywood’s first film family."