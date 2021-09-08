Don’t Look Up teaser: Meryl Streep as POTUS laughs off Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence's warning of world ending

The first teaser of the dark, sci-fi film Don't Look Up has been released and it is intriguing. The Netflix film features a stellar star cast, with Meryl Streep playing Orlean, the President of the United States, while Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence play astronomy professor Dr Randall Mindy and his student, Kate Dibiasky, respectively.

The duo attempt to warn the president about a comet heading to destroy the Earth. With the help of Dr Oglethorpe, played by Rob Morgan, they try to warn everyone through a media tour. Their journey lands them in the president office. As they try to warn them, their attempt goes to vain as the president and her ‘sycophantic’ son and chief of staff, Jason, played by Jonah Hill, laugh their claims.

Besides Leonardo, Jennifer, Meryl and Jonah, Don't Look Up also stars Cate Blanchett, Tyler Perry, Mark Rylance, Ron Perlman, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi (aka Kid Cudi), Himesh Patel, Melanie Lynskey, Michael Chiklis and Tomer Sisley.

Don't Look Up is written and directed by Academy Award winner Adam McKay (The Big Short). Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Adam revealed that the film also features a cameo by Chris Evans. “Chris Evans has a little cameo in the movie. He's very funny. I won't give away who he plays but he does pop up in the movie,” he said.

Leonardo, who is also an environmentalist, told the same publication, "Adam has an unparalleled ability to spark conversation with humor and timely stories. I knew when I read his script that it was incredibly unique, as it struck an important chord concerning the modern world we live in. Adam has woven an incredibly timely message about society, how we communicate, our current priorities, and the climate crisis into an absurdly funny yet important movie."