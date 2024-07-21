Elvish Yadav and Faisal Shaikh fight on Bigg Boss OTT 3 over Adnaan Shaikh's game in show: ‘Jhooth bol raha hai’. Watch

YouTuber Elvish Yadav and internet personality Faisal Shaikh will appear on Bigg Boss OTT 3. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), JioCinema shared a brief of the duo arriving on the stage of the show. (Also Read | Bigg Boss OTT 3: Adnaan Shaikh pushes Lovekesh Kataria in heated argument. Watch) Elvish Yadav and Faisal Shaikh will be seen on Bigg Boss OTT 3.

Anil Kapoor asks Elvish, Faisal about Adnan's game

In the video, host Anil Kapoor asked them, "Adnan game sahi khel raha hai? (Is Adnan playing the game well)?" Faisal replied, "Woh mera dost hai. Woh 100% bohut accha khel raha hai (He is my friend. He is 100% playing the game really well)."

Why Evish and Faisal fought on show

Evish interrupted, "Sir, jhooth bol raha hai. Bekar khel raha hai (Sir, he is lying. He is not playing it well)." Faisal hit back saying, "Inko khud ko 4 se 5 din lagaya apni khud ki personality ko register karne mein (He needed 4-5 days to register his own personality on the show)." Evish took part in Bigg Boss OTT 2 and emerged as the winner.

Elvish hits back at Faisal

Elvish asked, “Yeh samajh nahi aata 4-5 kaunse hai? Ghante lage the mujhe, ghanta bhi na laga mujhe. Season koi sa bhi ho charcha Rao saab ki hoti hai (I don't understand which are the 4-5 days? I needed hours, not even hours, whichever season it may be, Rao is the topic of discussion).”

The video was shared with the caption, "Entertainment hoga double jab Weekend Ka Vaar mein hoga Elvish vs Faisal Kaun jeetega yeh face-off (Entertainment will be double when there will be Elvish vs Faisal in Weekend Ka Vaar. Who will win this face-off)?"]

About Bigg Boss OTT 3

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is streaming exclusively on JioCinema at 9 pm. The show features Ranvir Shorey, Lovekesh Kataria, Sana Sultan, Sana Makbul, Sai Ketan Rao, ​Shivani Kumari, Vishal Pandey, Deepak Chaurasia, Naezy, Armaan Malik, and Kritika Malik. Bigg Boss OTT 3 premiered on JioCinema on June 21. Anil Kapoor has taken over the role of the host from Salman Khan.