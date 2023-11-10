Exclusive interview: Thai heartthrob Bright wants to play Ranveer Singh’s Rocky Randhawa

“There is no reason for me to say no to a Bollywood Film, it would be a great opportunity,” says Thai heartthrob Bright Vachirawit Chivaaree. His co-star Bella Ranee Campen echoes the same: “I want to be part of the Bollywood industry and want to work with all the amazing people.” Thai heartthrob Bright Vachirawit Chivaaree.

If you are wondering why two of Thailand’s most popular actors have expressed interest in Bollywood, well it's thanks to their latest project, Congrats, My Ex!

An Indo-Thai production, the film follows Risa (Bella) a bankrupt wedding planner, who, to save her business, takes on the job of organizing an Indian wedding in Thailand. To her horror, the groom is her former boyfriend Arun (Mahir Pandhi). Things get even more awkward when she needs her ex Tim (Bright) a photographer, to bail her out of a sticky situation. What follows is a roller coaster of many misadventures in love.

In an exclusive with Hindustan Times via a Zoom call from Bangkok, Vachirawit Chivaaree, better known by his screen name Bright, confesses that getting the dancing right in the film was a challenge for him since he is not a great dancer. ”This was an opportunity of a lifetime. The amazing cast, the splash of Bollywood and the colours of India were very exciting. That apart, my character Tim is very complex and it was challenging playing an ex. I had to restrain my emotions of love and hate and tap into feelings I have not experienced in real life, so this was the perfect opportunity”, he says flashing his famous smile.

Ranee Campen better known as Bella, who is one of the most sought-after Thai actresses known for her hit run in shows like Love Destiny, says having heard about the grandeur of Indian weddings she got to experience it first hand on set.

“I got to experience the extravaganza and all the vibes. The beauty of Indian culture is enthralling. Though navigating my movements in my long heavy skirt was a bit difficult. It was so beautiful and the experience was amazing. That apart, I got an opportunity to be part of this international production and loved my part in the film. It was an instant yes,” says Bella.

The two actors share screen space with their Indian counterparts Mahir Pandhi (Chotti Sardarni) and Anahita Bhooshan (Bal Veer Returns). Calling the film a collaboration between two cultures, as it ties Thailand and India together, Mahir says, “There was such excitement when Bella and Bright appeared in Indian attire, we cannot wait to share the behind the scenes footage with everyone.”

Though Anahita feels Bright and Bella would be the perfect pair to star in a remake of Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor’s Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani. Bright seemed taken in by playing Ranveer Singh’s eternally romantic Rocky from Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

“This character seems fun”, said the actor as Mahir and Bella playfully teased him “Yes, Bright loves money, he would be perfect”.

Bright has been fanning the flames of fame ever since his breakthrough role in 2gether: The Series in 2020, followed by the Thai adaptation of the popular Japanese manga, F4 Thailand: Boys Over Flowers. The 25-year-old is one of the most sought-after faces, not only at home in Thailand but his popularity quotient is on the rise globally as well. With an Instagram following of 19 million the singer-actor says he is driven by his fans and their expectations of him.

“It drives me and influences me because I am not working for myself but for my fans who motivate me to work hard and contribute to producing great work”.

What kind of roles and genres is he interested in headlining going forward? “Something that fun, unputdownable and makes me lose track of time. Any type of genre, something that would make me feel, one needs to watch it.”

Congrats, My Ex! premiers on Prime Video on 16 Nov.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON