Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives season 2 trailer: Maheep Kapoor cries, Karan Johar sets up Seema on date with Badshah

Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Seema Khan and Neelam Kothari are back with season 2 of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. Karan Johar, who is producing the Netflix show, and the makers, shared the the trailer of the upcoming show on Friday, and it looks like the gang is back with all the more drama, gossip and glamour. From discussing menopause to always being surrounded by ‘chaos’, the video gives a glimpse of all that is to come when Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives season 2 drops on September 2. Read more: Seema Khan says 'women lose interest in sex' in Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives 2 teaser; Farah Khan awaits ‘words of wisdom'

The minute-and-a-half-long trailer opens with Seema, Maheep, Neelam and Bhavana arriving in style in matching black dresses. The ‘four adult women’ are seen together riding cycles on a vacation, before an angry Maheep Kapoor could be seen telling actor Sanjay Kapoor, her husband, “You need to start pleasing me… I think it is about time you did.” Next, the conversation moves to ‘hot flashes’ with Neelam saying as the group chatted, “Is it hot, or is it only me?” The trailer then cuts to another group discussion, where Seema says, “This is not menopause for sure.” Then, Maheep was seen pointing to her face, and saying, “This glow is not makeup.”

Karan also made an appearance in the trailer, as did filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, and actors Arjun Kapoor and Bobby Deol. Singer-rapper Badshah was seen, too, as he met Seema on a ‘date’. Bhavana is also seen during a family discussion with daughter Ananya Panday and husband Chunky Panday, with the former asking Bhavana, “Are you pregnant?” Neelam is seen telling husband, actor Sameer Soni, about a project which has a ‘kissing scene’. Sameer and Neelam are then seen in a heated debate, where he tells her in Hindi, “These friends are a manipulative lot.” To which, she said, “They are not manipulative.”

Karan Johar was seen counselling Maheep in a scene and saying, “Why are you brushing your issues with Bhavana under the carpet?” While the trailer does not reveal the issue between the two friends, Maheep is seen crying at one point, and saying, “I don’t want to talk about it.” Seema is also seen getting into their business as she said one of them was acting like a ‘victim’ and the other a ‘referee’.

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, a reality show style documentary, is produced by Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment. It follows the glamorous quartet of BFFs-cum-Bollywood-wives Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Seema Khan and Neelam Kothari, who are known for their star-studded friend circle, which includes actor Shah Rukh Khan’s wife and interior designer, Gauri Khan. The show also focusses on Maheep, Bhavana, and Neelam’s respective marriages to actors Sanjay Kapoor, Chunky Pandey, and Samir Soni, as well as Seema’s personal life.

