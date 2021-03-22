Falcon and The Winter Soldier theories suggest Flag Smashers could have Steve Rogers' super strength

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier premiered its first episode on Friday and left fans begging for more. The debut episode introduced numerous plot threads, including the whereabouts of Sam Wilson (Antony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) after Avengers: Endgame, a new Captain America, and the villainous Flag Smashers. While fans have been discussing the superheroes' fates in the show, the Flag Smashers have also led to fan theories.

In the episode, Flag Smashers were introduced to Sam, and the viewers, by his sidekick Joaquín Torres (Danny Ramirez). "They want a world that's unified without borders," he says. The Flag Smashers demonstrate their power during a heist in Switzerland. One of the Flag Smashers injures a local police officer before smashing Torres with his super strength.

The scene hints that the Flag Smasher in question could have the super soldier serum that Steve Rogers was injected with to make him Captain America. This has led to a few theories on the internet suggesting that he could be one of the people HYDRA experimented on. The Marvel Cinematic Universe has already established that Bucky was one of the soldiers who was injected with the serum, brainwashed, and tasked to perform malicious acts under his alter ego Winter Soldier. In Captain America: Civil War, Bucky had confirmed that there were more assassins like him made by HYDRA.

This theory can also be backed by Daniel Brühl reprising his role as Baron Zemo, as seen in the trailers. However, CBR notes that Zemo's return could mean a Winter Soldier holding the serum could have escaped and made his own army of Flag Smashers, giving Sam and Bucky a motive to unite.

Nah agent will be the main bad guy and I bet we find out the flag smashers are more anti heroes than villain n by the end they team vs the government one way or another (winter soldier vibes) also did you peep when Torres asked Sam “do you think he’s of them??” MUTANTS/inhumans — Howie (@Howhippie) March 19, 2021

This is theory is based of 2 things that were rumored. The Flag Smashers big plan is all about obtaining a virus to wipe out a chunk of the worlds population. Turns out that the virus includes Terrigen mist. Creating and spawning inhumans. Kamala Khan origin revolves around that. — Sterling II (@SamkSterlingDeq) March 21, 2021

Marvel’s Inhumans account tweeted about the Falcon and the Winter Soldier trailer, their first tweet in two years. This adds some credibility to KC Walsh’s rumours about the rebooted Inhumans being introduced in the show 👀 pic.twitter.com/03bU0uRH7c — Movie Fella (@PopCultureFan5) February 9, 2021

Falcon and the Winter Soldier has this real opportunity to criticize how the military would force a racist soldier into a hero mould. I feel like he’s going to be a part of the Flag Smashers or Hydra instead of just a straight-up bad dude though. Hope I’m wrong though! — bag secured btw (@SynthScored) March 20, 2021





Teasing the Flag Smashers, the show's head writer Malcolm Spellman told Entertainment Weekly, "All the villains in this series believe they are heroes. They can eloquate what they're fighting for in a way that even the heroes are like, 'Damn! That is a really, really good point,' because they all exist in a world that's very similar to the world we exist in today."

"Thanos has been dispatched and half the population has disappeared and come back. That's created a global crisis, just like the global crisis today. And from that global crisis are these various antagonists born, but they're responding to something the heroes also agree with and the citizens of the world are like, 'Hey, man, this is a tough situation. Maybe they're not wrong.' That conflict leads to some pretty amazing scenes because what do you do when the heroes identify with the villains?" Spellman added.

