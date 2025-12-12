Four More Shots Please! 4 trailer out: Show promises emotional, big-hearted goodbye in its fourth and final season

Four More Shots Please! trailer: The much-anticipated trailer for the fourth and final season of the International Emmy-nominated series Four More Shots Please! has officially dropped, marking the beginning of an emotional farewell to a show that reshaped how female friendship, ambition, sexuality and vulnerability are portrayed on Indian screens. Four More Shots Please! trailer out: The show promises emotional depth, humour, and themes of vulnerability and growth, set to premiere on December 19, 2025, on Prime Video.

As the year draws to a close, the season offers fans one last chance to reconnect with the iconic quartet whose messy, chaotic, hilarious and deeply relatable journeys made the show a cultural phenomenon.

What's in the trailer

The new season brings back fan-favourite leads Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Bani J, and Maanvi Gagroo, joined by returning cast members Prateik Smita Patil, Lisa Ray, Rajeev Siddhartha, Ankur Rathee and Milind Soman. Fresh faces this year include Dino Morea, Anasuya Sengupta and Kunaal Roy Kapur, adding new layers to the already dynamic ensemble.

The trailer for the final season of Four More Shots Please captures the essence of the series by highlighting the quartet’s growth through love, loss, mistakes, resilience, and unbreakable friendship. Packed with emotional depth and the signature humour, the trailer signals a powerful closing chapter that embraces vulnerability while championing bold choices and personal reinvention.

More About Four More Shots

Speaking about bidding goodbye, Sayani Gupta reflected on her long journey with Damini. "Damini has been a fun, liberating character to play for the last 8 years… I feel immense gratitude to the fans who stood by us, season after season, with unbound love," Sayani said.

Kirti Kulhari, who plays Anjana, shared that the character’s evolution resonated deeply with women worldwide. Maanvi Gagroo called the final season “a celebration of the fans,” while Bani J said the cast is ready to give viewers a heartfelt farewell worthy of the show’s legacy.

According to the makers, the concluding season brings the four women together “not to start over, but to finish what they started. Stronger. Wiser. Unapologetically themselves.”

Directed by Arunima Sharma and Neha Parti Matiyani, the final season of Four More Shots Please! premieres on Prime Video in India and across 240+ countries and territories on December 19, 2025.

With inputs from ANI