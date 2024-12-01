Gran Turismo to Her: Everything fresh and binge-worthy on OTTplay this week

As we all move into the festive mood again, working is getting difficult. The cold weather and that cosy blanket make you crave the weekends more than usual. The weekends call for either a party or a movie marathon. The latter is lucrative because the couch, a hot chocolate, and a blanket call in their embrace as the television plays some of the freshest content. This week in cinema on streaming has been quite eventful. OTTplay alone has had a rollercoaster ride, if we can call it one. This week saw the release of 14 new titles on streaming that have all landed under one umbrella with your OTTplay Premium subscription. Gran Turismo is getting its OTT release in India

There is the adrenaline of racing, a love story, and stories about the bond between lovers, family, and friends. The mix of shows and movies is completely fresh or premiering on streaming after having a gala time on the big screen. For example, Gran Turismo is now available on Lionsgate Play, and that definitely is an exciting addition because of the thrill it brings. This is just one of the 14 titles that have dropped on OTTplay. So below is a list of 14 movies and shows that are all set to entertain you this week.

Gran Turismo

Streaming On: SonyLIV

Directed by Neill Blomkamp, Gran Turismo stars Jason Momoa, Orlando Bloom, and Archie Madekwe. The film is inspired by the real-life stories of a working-class gamer, a failed car racer, and an arrogant motorsport executive. When the have-nots decide to enter the world of elites and play their games, it irks some but cannot stop the determined. The film wasreleased in 2023 and is now making its way to SonyLIV.

The Machine

Streaming On: SonyLIV

A drunk guy in Russia decides to do something obnoxious, not realizing the impact this will have 20 years later when the same people he deceived come back to kidnap him and his father. What happens next is a ride you must witness. Directed by Peter Atencio, the movie stars Bert Kreischer, Mark Hamill, and Jimmy Tatro. Released in 2023, the movie is now available on SonyLIV.

Nico Hiraga and Kiernan Shipka in Sweethearts

Sweethearts

Streaming On: JioCinema

Talking of drunk stories, this one is drunk in love. Two chaps decide to do something crazy when they break up with their college sweethearts on Drunksgiving. On the night before Thanksgiving in their hometown, their friendship is put to the test as they overcome obstacles. Directed by Jordan Weiss, the film stars Kiernan Shipka, Nico Hiraga, and Caleb Hearon.

Woman Of The Hour

Streaming On: Lionsgate Play

A woman, her woes, and her willingness to survive. Woman of the Hour, starring Anna Kendrick, dives into the spine-chilling true story of Sheryl Bradshaw, an aspiring actor who looks for love on a 1970s dating show. But when she crosses paths with Rodney Alcala (Daniel Zovatto), a charming yet notorious serial killer, her quest for romance spirals into a nightmare. In her directorial debut, Anna Kendrick brings Sheryl’s harrowing journey to life in this twisted tale.

The Warriors Gate

Streaming On: Lionsgate Play

A teenager is magically transported to China and learns to convert his video game skills into those of a Kung Fu warrior. Directed by Matthias Hoene, the film stars Mark Chao, Ni Yan, Dave Bautista, Sienna Guillory, and Uriah Shelton.

Christian Bale stars in The Hostiles

The Hostiles

Streaming On: Lionsgate Play

In 1892, a legendary Army Captain reluctantly agrees to escort a Cheyenne chief and his family through dangerous territory. Starring Scott Shepherd, Rosamund Pike, Ava Cooper, Christian Bale, and David Midthunder, the film is directed by Scott Cooper.

The Blue Iguana

Streaming On: Lionsgate Play

Two ex-convicts on parole are working dead-end jobs in a New York diner when they are approached by a geeky English lawyer who enlists them in a plot to steal a valuable diamond. Starring Sam Rockwell, Phoebe Fox, and Ben Schwartz, the film is directed by Hadi Hajaig.

Her

Streaming On: Manorama Max

Remember the feeling of movies where a group of strangers comes together to form a story beyond relationships you know? Her tells a story like that, where five women from different walks of life come together to create a beautiful narrative. Directed by Lijin Jose, the movie stars Parvathy Thiruvothu, Aishwarya Rajesh, and Lijo Mol Jose.

Dawn Of Destruction

Streaming On: PlayFlix

Alien Dawn: Dawn of Destruction, one of the most loved films across the world, is the sequel to Alien Dawn. Released in 2014, it explores resistance as humans fight against Martians. Based on H.G. Wells' The War of the Worlds, it stars Brooke Lewis Bellas and Tracey Birdsall, directed by Neil Johnson.

Sandeham

Streaming On: ETV WIN

Sandeham is about doubt between a newlywed couple. The husband discovers that the wife still has feelings for her ex-boyfriend. What will happen, and how will the man win his wife over again? Directed by Sateesh Paramveda, it stars Hebah Patel, Subhashree, and Swetha Varma.

Thappinchuku Thiruguvadu Dhanyudu Sumathi

Streaming On: Aha Telugu

Like Her, this is another story where four different people get involved in a bank robbery. One of them plans it, but their lives get entangled in a mess. Starring Manikandan R. Achari and Niranjana Anoop, it is directed by Chenna Narayana.

Little Hearts

Streaming On: Sun NXT

Directed by Aby Treesa Paul and Anto Jose Pereira, Little Hearts stars Shane Nigam, Mahima Nambiar, and Piers Mackenzie. It follows three intertwined storylines of a father and son in a scenic town, with humour, love, and bonding.

Brothers

Streaming On: Zee5

Twin brothers trying to reform themselves embark on a dangerous heist and road trip. Facing legal troubles and family drama, they must overcome differences for a destructive mission. Starring Josh Brolin, Peter Dinklage, and Taylour Paige, it is directed by Max Barbakow.

KA

Streaming On: ETV WIN

Directed by Sandeep and Sujeeth, KA stars Kiran Abbavaram, Ajay, and Redin Kingsley. This unique fantasy drama explores a village where darkness overtakes at 3 PM, bringing horrors. It is an unforgettable experience.

Stay tuned for more updates on streaming and films.