Harry Potter first look shares glimpse at magical world of Hogwarts, fans can't wait to return to Wizarding World
HBO Max unveiled the first look of the awaited Harry Potter series on Tuesday, with hint of a teaser reveal on Wednesday.
It is time to return to Hogwarts with everyone's favourite wizard. The awaited Harry Potter series is set to arrive on HBO Max sometime this year, and the makers unveiled its first look on Tuesday. The image does not reveal Harry's face, but shows the protagonist in the magical world of his famous school, the iconic Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Needless to say, fans can hardly keep calm since the asset dropped.
Harry Potter first look out now!
On Tuesday, the official social media accounts for Harry Potter, along with HBO and HBO Max, shared a glimpse of the reboot series. The image, shared on the show's official Instagram page, features Harry Potter (Dominic McLaughlin) walking towards the Quidditch pitch in his Gryffindor cloak. The cloak has Harry's name and player number displayed on the back. The makers say the moment symbolises his house pride and marks a pivotal moment in the magical world.
While Harry is shown from the back, the picture also shows a bustling scene at the pitch, presumably for a match between Gryffindor and Hufflepuff, as the flags of the two houses can be seen flying high. In the background, the Hogwarts castle and its spires are also visible, along with dozens of other students.
The production design, spearheaded by Mara LePere-Schloop, known for her work on Interview with the Vampire and Pachinko, brings the enchanting world of Hogwarts to life in this new adaptation.
Fans can't contain excitement
The series is based on the international bestselling book series from JK Rowling, which has become a pop culture phenomenon since its start in the 1990s. One fan commented, “I feel like I’m 11 years old again.” Another added, “Can't wait.” One fan echoed everyone's sentiment as they wrote, “Oh we’re sooo BACK!!!!” The post's caption read, “Tomorrow!” This hinted at a potential teaser drop on Wednesday, which had fans further hyped.
All about the Harry Potter reboot series
The series, currently in production at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden in the UK, features a star-studded cast. Alongside McLaughlin as Harry, Alastair Stout stars as Ron Weasley, Arabella Stanton plays Hermione Granger, and John Lithgow steps into the role of Albus Dumbledore. Other notable cast members include Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, and Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid.
Fans can expect an enchanting new take on the world of Harry Potter, as the series promises to explore the magical adventures of Harry, Ron, and Hermione in the halls of Hogwarts.
This is the second adaptation of the Harry Potter books for the screen after the multibillion-dollar-grossing eight-film series starring Daniel Radcliffe as the protagonist.
(With ANI inputs)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
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