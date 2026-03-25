Harry Potter first look shares glimpse at magical world of Hogwarts, fans can't wait to return to Wizarding World

It is time to return to Hogwarts with everyone's favourite wizard. The awaited Harry Potter series is set to arrive on HBO Max sometime this year, and the makers unveiled its first look on Tuesday. The image does not reveal Harry's face, but shows the protagonist in the magical world of his famous school, the iconic Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Needless to say, fans can hardly keep calm since the asset dropped. Harry Potter first look: The series arrives on HBO Max later this year.

Harry Potter first look out now! On Tuesday, the official social media accounts for Harry Potter, along with HBO and HBO Max, shared a glimpse of the reboot series. The image, shared on the show's official Instagram page, features Harry Potter (Dominic McLaughlin) walking towards the Quidditch pitch in his Gryffindor cloak. The cloak has Harry's name and player number displayed on the back. The makers say the moment symbolises his house pride and marks a pivotal moment in the magical world.

While Harry is shown from the back, the picture also shows a bustling scene at the pitch, presumably for a match between Gryffindor and Hufflepuff, as the flags of the two houses can be seen flying high. In the background, the Hogwarts castle and its spires are also visible, along with dozens of other students.

The production design, spearheaded by Mara LePere-Schloop, known for her work on Interview with the Vampire and Pachinko, brings the enchanting world of Hogwarts to life in this new adaptation.