Heeramandi and Murder Mubarak to Bollywood Wives and Do Patti: Netflix announces 8 films, 14 series for 2024

Netflix India unveiled their list of films and series that will release in 2024. At an event held in Mumbai, the streamer’s lineup featured eight films and 14 series - some new, some sequels to their hit titles. Dubbed ‘Next on Netflix: Blockbuster Entertainment Ka Next Level,’ the event was hosted by Monika Shergill, VP of content for Netflix India. Check out the full list. (Also Read: Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover finally reunite for Netflix's The Great India Kapil Show. Watch hilarious promo) Netflix announced their list of movies and series hitting the OTT platform in 2024

Film titles

There are a total of eight films lined up for release through the year, with some release dates announced and others yet to be determined.

Amar Singh Chamkila

Directed by Imtiaz Ali with music by AR Rahman and starring Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti Chopra, the film will tell the true story of Amar Singh Chamkila, who was hailed as a rockstar of the masses. He was assassinated at age 27. The film will release on April 12.

Do Patti

Directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi and starring Kajol and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles, Do Patti is described as an ‘edge-of-the-seat thriller’ that will take the audience on a ‘rollercoaster ride.’ The film’s release date is yet to be announced and it’ll see Kajol as a cop.

Maharaj

Siddharth P Malhotra’s Junaid Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Sharvari, Shalini Pandey-starrer Maharaj is set in the 1800s and tells the story of a journalist who takes on a powerful role model in society. The period drama is a story of triumph and the release date is yet to be announced.

Murder Mubarak

Homi Adajania’s Murder Mubarak has an exciting cast featuring the likes of Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra and Suhail Nayyar. A release date for the murder mystery is yet to be announced.

Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba

A sequel to the 2021 film Hasseen Dilbura, this Jayprad Desai will see Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey reprise their roles from the original while Sunny kaushal is the new entry. The film takes the story to Agra where the lead characters try to evade the police. A release date is yet to be announced.

Sikandar Ka Muqaddar

Directed by Neeraj Pandey, the film is described as a ‘globe trotting adventure and the heist of the century’ that spans 18 years. The film’s cast and crew, apart from release date are yet to be announced.

Vijay 69

Akshay Roy’s Anupam Kher-starrer sees a man who decides to compete in a triathlon at the age of 69. YRF Entertainment produces the film and a release date is yet to be announced.

Wild Wild Punjab

Simarpreet Singh’s Varun Sharma, Sunny Singh, Manjot Singh, Jassie Gill, Patralekhaa, Ishita Raj-starrer tells the story of a group of drunk boys looking to avenge their friend’s breakup by attending a wedding. A release date is yet to be announced.

Series titles

Netflix India announced a whopping 14 titles for its series, with the release date of most of them yet to be announced.

Dabba Cartel

Hitesh Bhatia’s Shabana Azmi, Jyotika, Shalini Pandey, Nimisha Sajayan, Anjali Anand, Gajraj Rao, Sai Tamhankar, Lillete Dubey, Jisshu Sengupta, Bhupendra Jadawat-starrer tells the story of five ordinary women from Thane going down a rabbit hole through their dabba delivery business.

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Sharmin Segal, Shekhar Suman, Fardeen Khan, Adhyayan Suman, Taha Shah-starrer tells the story of Heeramandi, where courtesans once reigned as queens.

IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack

Anubhav Sinha’s Vijay Verma, Patralekhaa, Pankaj Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Arvind Swami, Dia Mirza-starrer tells the story of an Indian Airlines flight from Kathmandu to New Delhi that was hijacked and taken to Taliban-governed Afganistan.

Khakee: The Bengal Chapter

Neeraj Pandey’s series will now take the audience from the badlands of Bihar to the ganglands of Bengal. In 2003, two honest cops go against a dreaded don. The cast of the series is yet to be announced.

Kota Factory Season 3

Raghav Subbu’s Jitendra Kumar, Tilotama Shome, Mayur More, Ranjan Raj, Alam Khan, Revathi Pillai, Ahsaas Channa, Rajesh Kumar-starrer will show students bracing themselves for the IIT JEE exam.

Maamla Legal Hai

Rahul Pandey’s Ravi Kishan, Nidhi Bisht, Anant V Joshi, Naila Grewal, Anjum Batra, Vijay Rajoria, Yashpal Sharma-starrer is set within the fictional confines of Patparganj District Court. The comedy explores the world of law through the eyes of eccentric lawyers. The series will release on March 1.

Mandala Murders

Gopi Puthran’s Vaani Kapoor, Vaibhav Raj Gupta-starrer sees two detectives trust into a dark world where bone-chilling murders take place. A secret society, villains, victims, survivours and these detectives are all deeply connected to one another.

Mismatched Season 3

fAkarsh Khurana’s Prajakta Koli, Rohit Saraf-starrer takes the story forward from season 2, where our young protagonists navigate love and life. After making it through a long-distance relationship, Dimple and Rishi move to a whole new city, bringing with them a new set of issues.

Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein Season 2

Sidharth Sengupta’s Tahir Raj Bhasin, Anchal Singh, Shweta Tripathi, Gurmeet Chaudhary-starrer shows a deadly game with no rules. New rivals and old issues crop up to form a web of lies, greed and murder.

Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives

A new cast and a whole new look, three new divas from Delhi join our Bollywood wives for a battle of wits. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Shalini Passi and Kalyani Saha join the show backed by Karan Johar.

The Great Indian Kapil Show

March 30 will see comedian Kapil Sharma, along with Sunil Grover, Archana Puran Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Rajiv Thakur find a new home on Netflix. The Great Indian Kapil Show is a variety chat show will feature a prominent celebrity guest every week.

The Greatest Rivalry – India vs Pakistan

Chandradev Bhagat, Stewart Sugg’s docu-series is filled with emotions, cricketing action and humour as it presents two sides of the coin. Featuring legends like Sunil Gavaskar, Virender Sehwag, Shoaib Akhtar, Ravi Ashwin, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Saurav Ganguly, and many others – dive into the greatest rivalry known to any cricket fan.

To Kill a Tiger

Backed by Priyanka Chopra and directed by Nisha Pahuja, this Oscar-nominated documentary feature tells the story of a farmer from Jharkand who fights for justice for his 13-year-old daughter, the survivor of a sexual assault.

Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous

Mozez Singh takes a deep dive into the life of hip-hop artist and rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh. The series will explore everything from his rollercoaster life and public disappearance at the peak of his exalted career to his comeback.

