Home Shanti trailer: Supriya Pathak, Manoj Pahwa are out to fulfil their 'mannat’ as they gear up to build a dream home

Manoj Pahwa and Supriya Pathak have united for a Hotstar Special, Home Shanti. The trailer of the web series features them as a Dehradun-based, middle-class couple with two kids, who aspire to build their dream home. But getting everyone on the same page in their quest to build a house looks like a tough task. Also read: EXCLUSIVE: Supriya Pathak wants someone to cast her, Pankaj Kapur, Ratna Pathak and Naseeruddin Shah in a film! Makers are you listening?

The show description on YouTube, says: “Watch the Joshi family slowly find out that there's nothing shanti (peaceful) about building your dream home.” The trailer opens with the Joshi family, of four, travelling in a car. It introduces Manoj as a comic Hindi newspaper columnist Umesh Joshi and Supriya as a stoic, school vice-principal Sarla Joshi. Their two kids are seen getting into a physical fight in one of the scenes. As Sarla decides to take voluntary retirement to avoid a transfer, her family faces the predicament of building a house following the short notice to vacate their government allocated quarter.

As they all come together to plan for their new house, several challenges lie ahead. With hilarious situations like the priest getting hurt during the bhumi-pujan and issues arising in the floor plan, their struggle to build a house looks real.

Directed by Aakanksha Dua and created by Posham Pa Pictures, the slice-of-life drama stars debutants Chakori Dwivedi and Poojan Chhabra as the new generation of Joshis. Penned by writers Akshay Asthana, Aakanksha Dua, Nidhi Bisht, Mayank Pandey, Nikhil Sachan and Saurabh Khanna, the series will be released on Disney+ Hotstar on May 6.

Talking about the show, Manoj Pahwa said, “I feel extremely proud to be a part of a special project like Home Shanti. I fell in love with the show’s storyline of a heartfelt and endearing drama. Viewers can expect a fun, easy watch that touches their heart with its simple story and its even simpler characters. However, playing these simple characters is what gets me motivated as an actor. Getting back on the sets with Supirya ji was like slipping into comfortable waters for me. I must applaud the new talents as well as they have been such an easy flock to work and laugh with. I can’t wait to see how the audience responds to the show.”

Supriya Pathak added, “Home Shanti is a heartfelt family drama that makes you step back and take note of those little intimacies shared in a family. The relatability factor of this drama is very high for we all know of families who dream of owning a house one day. I had an absolute gala time working on this series, especially getting to rekindle Manoj and my chemistry had me super excited. At times, the set felt like an extension of a family.”

