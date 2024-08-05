House of the Dragon Season 2 finale Twitter reactions: Fans unpack what Daemon saw, call it an underwhelming episode

The eighth and final episode of Season 2 of House of the Dragon premiered on Monday morning. Fans are livid by how they now have to wait for at least two years for another season to know what happens next. Many also reacted to specific scenes in the last episode, titled A Queen That Ever Was, and expressed their excitement of the return of a much-loved character. (Also read: House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 8 review: A disastrous finale rounds up a filler season for what's to come next) A still from House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 9.

Spoiler alert

Reacting to the finale episode, and the way it ended, a fan wrote, “House of the Dragon Season 2 successfully replacing Game of Thrones season 8 as the most disappointing and poorly executed seasons of television.” A second said, “No dragon fights, no battles, no squabbles, no casualties. Just exposition and setup for next season…I’m goin to bed…” A tweet also read, “They really made us watch a mud fight instead of giving us a satisfying ending to this season of House of the Dragon.”

What did Daemon see?

One of the highlights of the last episode was a midway montage, that was a hallucination sequence in which Daemon finally sees the truth about the Prince That Was Promised prophecy, also known as the Song of Ice and Fire. What's more? It gives a glimpse of Daenerys as the Mother of Dragons.

Reacting to Daemon's vision, a fan said, “OMG! Let’s unpack Daemon’s vision at the Godswood: Brynden Rivers confirmed to be the Three-Eyed Raven, White Walkers, the birth of Dany’s dragons, Rhaenyra on the Throne, Helaena has foreseen it all.” Another fan said, “My heart skipped a beat here!!! So Dany is the prince that was promised and not Snow!” Another fan said, “This was incredible!”

More details

Many also praised how the character of Ser Simon was written. A fan commented, “Ser Simon is hands down my favorite character this season. That man is so loyal to his Queen he was willing to snitch on Daemon.” Another said, "I need more of this character seriously he carried this episode I feel with the little screen time."

House of the Dragon was already renewed for season three days before season 2 started.