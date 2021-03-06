IND USA
Sophie Turner gives her verdict on WandaVision.
web series

'I'll fight you,' warns Sophie Turner sharing her WandaVision finale review; Twitter reacts

  • The WandaVision finale premiered on Friday. X-Men star Sophie Turner took to Instagram and deemed it as the 'best show on TV.' Here's how fans have reacted.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 05:20 PM IST

WandaVision premiered its series finale on Friday and fans have had mixed reactions. While some applauded Marvel Studios for the way in which the show addressed Scarlet Witch's grief, there were many who were disappointed that the series finale didn't feature any surprise cameos by the Avengers or the X-Men. They also felt 'robbed' after the truth behind Evan Peters' Quicksilver was revealed. However, Sophie Turner doesn't feel the same.

The X-Men: Dark Pheonix star declared WandaVision as the 'best show on TV'. She took to her Instagram Stories and shared her thoughts in a video. "WandaVision is the best show on TV, and anyone can fight me about it... because I'll fight you," she said.

Many Twitter users agreed with Sophie's opinion. "Sophie Turner IG story saying #WandaVision is the best show on tv and she’ll fight anyone who disagrees yes I KNEW stanning Sansa Stark was the RIGHT CHOICE," a Twitter user said. "Queen in the North, Sophie Turner, speaking the truth. SAY IT LOUDER!" another tweet read.

Also Read: WandaVision finale ending explained: How mid, post-credits scenes connect with Captain Marvel 2 and Doctor Strange 2

Apart from Sophie, Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Melissa Fumero also said that she enjoyed the show. "Ok... watched it. 'We have said goodbye before, so it stands to reason— … we’ll say hello again.' I can’t. HER CHILDREN THO. Damn you and THANK YOU #WandaVision! What a ride. Also, I am not ok. Is white Vision gonna love her? HOW LONG DO WE HAVE TO WAIT FOR ANSWERS," she tweeted.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, WandaVision director Matt Shakman confessed he was anticipating many fans would be disappointed with the ending. "I know there are so many theories out there; there will be a lot of people who will no doubt be disappointed by one theory or another. But we're always telling this story about Wanda dealing with grief and learning how to accept that loss, and hopefully people will find that the finale is surprising but also satisfying, and that it feels inevitable because it's the same story they've been watching the whole time," he said.

