Isha Koppikar: India is the only country in the world with a variety of talent and content

I love life and live it to the fullest,” says Isha Koppikar, who turns a year older.

The 45-year-old, says she looks forward to celebrations and is “an extremely enthusiastic kind of a birthday person”. She shares, “I rejoice the entire month and celebrate it. I have a lot of friends and I was in four colleges in five years. So you can imagine the bandwidth I have for friends. We celebrate my birthday from the first to the end of September (laughs). It’s a great way for everyone to come together and bond and have fun.”

Known for her performances in films such as Don (2006), Darna Zaroori Hai (2006) and Ek Vivaah… Aisa Bhi (2008), the actor starred in the web series, Fixer in 2019. She is now looking forward to Ram Gopal Varma’s web series Kadapa, that she shot for in Chennai this year. She also shot for a Tamil film Ayalaan that stars Sivakarthikeyan and Rakul Preet Singh.

With so many actors getting their due or roles that do justice to their talent on OTT, Koppikar is pleased about the digital medium’s boom. “The variation in content that we get to see is amazing. Moreover, we are in direct competition with the world and that has enforced us to go absolutely world-class, which we were always capable of. It is wonderful to see actors get their due on OTT. It’s a great space and via OTT we get new audiences as well.”

She feels the films, the big releases and movies in theatres will always be there and something that we all “look forward” to. “They are not going anywhere,” she says, adding that it is wonderful to see that several actors from the south have found favours in Bollywood. “That’s so healthy. There is competition but that’s great for the industry as a whole. I think India is the only industry with so much variety within a country. That’s our biggest strength. And that’s how we can co-produce content that really breaks barriers. And not just actors, but we have seen technicians and directors working across platforms and across industries which is a great sign.”

Shooting amid the pandemic has been tough and a concern for her but she says her biggest takeaway is to always be happy. “Be in the present. It’s extremely important to be grateful and say what we feel. Life is short and we need to live with absolutely no regrets. That’s only loss when we live to the fullest and hear our calling.