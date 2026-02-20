Jaideep Ahlawat says Sudip Sharma had ‘no clue’ about his surprise cameo in Kohrra 2
Talking about his cameo on the Netflix series Kohrra 2, Jaideep Ahlawat jokes that Sudip Sharma isn't allowed to make a crime drama without him.
Season 2 of Sudip Sharma’s Netflix web series Kohrra was released on February 11 and has gotten rave reviews for living up to the first season. The web series, headlined by Mona Singh and Barun Sobti, has a blink-and-miss cameo by Jaideep Ahlawat in a pivotal scene. While many might miss it on the first watch, fans were thrilled to catch a glimpse of the actor. Jaideep now opens up about how Sudip had ‘no idea’ about his cameo.
Jaideep Ahlawat on his surprise cameo in Kohrra 2
In a pivotal moment in Kohrra 2, Jaideep makes an appearance as a railway lineman in a scene with Mona and Barun. The moment made many wonder what the Paatal Lok actor was doing in the Kohrra universe. Now, Jaideep reveals that even Sudip had not expected Jaideep to play the short role in the blink-and-miss appearance.
Talking about the cameo in a statement, Jaideep said, “Working with Sudip bhai doesn’t even feel like work anymore, so when the opportunity arose, I just had to take it? Sudip bhai had no clue that I would be playing the role of the railway lineman, but my shoot schedules crossed, I discussed it with Gunjit and Diggy and thought this would be such an interesting bit.”
He also joked about how Sudip isn’t allowed to make a crime drama without him, saying, “I don’t think Sudip bhai is allowed to make a crime procedural drama without me anymore, haha! But seriously, Kohrra is a rare gem in storytelling, and I was grateful I could be a part of it somehow, even if it might be hard to catch on your first watch!”
For the unversed, Jaideep and Sudip worked on the hit Prime Video web series Paatal Lok, in which Jaideep plays a policeman, much like Mona and Barun in Kohrra.
About Kohrra 2
Kohrra 2 received rave reviews from the audience and is also on Netflix’s Global Top 10 Non-English shows list this week. The series is created by Sudip Sharma, Gunjit Chopra, Diggi Sisodia and Season 1 is directed by Randeep Jha, with Sudip and Faisal Rahman directing Season 2.
The first season, released in 2023, starred Suvinder Vicky alongside Barun and Muskan Arora. The second season has Barun and Muskan reprising their roles, with Mona joining the universe. The series explores the lives of police personnel in Punjab as they grapple with their private lives and solve crimes.
