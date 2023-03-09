Jenna Ortega tries to avoid doing the Wednesday dance in SNL promo. Watch

Jenna Ortega seemed reluctant to perform her viral Wednesday dance for SNL. In the new promo ahead of her appearance on March 11 when she hosts SNL, the star looks on with a deadpan expression at the cue to perform the dance again and then reluctantly gives in. (Also read: Wednesday star Jenna Ortega says she never thought dance scenes would go viral: 'There was so much... I could have done')

In the promo shared by SNL on Twitter, Jenna looks at a script as she turns around to speak to the Please Don’t Destroy Boys comedy trio of Ben Marshall, John Higgins and Martin Herlihy, and says: “Honestly, this is really well written, I just don’t feel like I want to do the ‘Wednesday’ dance for promo because we’ve seen so much of that already and I think it’s time to do something new.” The boys, who are dressed exactly like Wednesday's character in full-black, pretend that they have no clue about the show and had no intention to dance for the promo. Jenna finally gives in and then the next scene shows all of them dancing on the SNL stage, with Jenna barely showing any energy.

The unique steps which were on display on episode four of the series directed by Tim Burton, has earned the actor millions of fans and inspired a trend on TikTok, with many replicating her moves. The actor had previously said in an interview at the Golden Globes that she hadn't expected that the dance would go viral. "Even that I still can't believe because even that was -- some of the moves I had planned, some of it was improv. That was one of the scenes I stay awake thinking about because I thought there was so much that I could have done and should have done. So the fact that anyone is showing appreciation and try it themselves, it's not fathomable to me," the 20-year-old star had said.

Wednesday stars Jenna as the titular character along with Christina Ricci, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzman, and Gwendoline Christie. The series premiered on Netflix on November 23. Jenna recently revealed that she’ll be an executive producer on the next season of the show.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON