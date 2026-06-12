Karisma Kapoor’s Brown comeback came with pressure; she learned to smoke for role, says writer Mayukh Ghosh | Interview

For many viewers, one of the biggest attractions of the web series Brown, which dropped on Zee5 on June 5, has been seeing Karisma Kapoor headline a project once again. The psychological crime thriller, directed by Abhinay Deo and based on Abheek Barua’s novel City of Death, features Karisma as Rita Brown, a deeply flawed detective battling personal demons while investigating a chilling murder case. Writer Mayukh Ghosh talks about Karisma Kapoor's comeback with Brown.

The series marks one of Karisma Kapoor's most transformative roles in recent years, with the actor stepping away from glamour to play a troubled police officer struggling with addiction, grief and trauma. For writer Mayukh Ghosh, who developed the show alongside Diggi Sisodia and Sunayana Kumari, Karisma's casting brought both excitement and added responsibility.

Speaking exclusively to Hindustan Times, Mayukh Ghosh admits that the stakes felt higher once the actor came on board. “Definitely there was a certain pressure,” he says.

Creating a detective unlike the usual crime-thriller hero From the very beginning, the writing team wanted Rita Brown to feel different from the conventional police officers often seen in crime dramas. “All characters are flawed,” Mayukh explains. “Rita carries loss, betrayal and grief. It affects her everyday life. It affects her ability to live. But she still shows up and keeps fighting.”

As the project evolved and director Abhinay Deo joined the creative process, the character became even more layered. Kapoor’s arrival further shaped the way Rita was developed on screen. “The three of us started designing the detailing of Rita.”

Those details extended beyond the script and into the character’s everyday behaviour. “You see her tying her hair in a certain way to show determination. You see her rolling cigarettes. These small details help build who she is.”

Taking Karisma Kapoor into Rita Brown’s world One of the more challenging aspects of preparing the character was Rita’s Anglo-Indian background. According to Mayukh, there were very few references available, which meant the team had to create a more immersive experience for Kapoor. “There aren't many references available,” Ghosh says.

To help the actor understand the world Rita came from, the writers and director introduced her to the people and spaces that inspired the character. He explains, “We took her to Bow Barracks. We added the characters of her mother and Aunt Bertha, inspired by real people. We wanted her to understand the family dynamics and culture.”

The preparation did not stop there. Since Rita is a police officer, even her physical movements were carefully studied. He adds, “One interesting thing about cops is that they lead with their left foot. Most people naturally lead with their right.”

Mayukh says Kapoor paid close attention to these finer details while building the role, “You can see it in her walk.”

Learning to smoke for the role One of Rita Brown’s most distinctive traits in the series is her habit of rolling her own cigarettes. While it eventually became second nature for the character, it was something Kapoor had to learn from scratch. “Abhinay wanted Rita to roll her own cigarettes,” Mayukh recalls.

The challenge was that Kapoor had no prior experience. He adds, “Karisma didn't know how to smoke and she didn't know how to roll cigarettes.”

That led to what Mayukh jokingly describes as an intensive training programme under the director. He says, “Abhinay basically gave her a training programme and she became a master at both.”

Why Karisma Kapoor felt right for Rita For Mayukh, Kapoor was never simply a star attached to a project. He believed she possessed the emotional depth required for a character as complicated as Rita Brown. “I've always been a fan of her work in Zubeidaa,” he says. “You should never feel like she's acting it.”

Already looking ahead While Brown has finally reached audiences after a long journey, Mayukh is now turning his attention to his next creative venture. The writer is preparing for his directorial debut with Mokova, a film inspired by real-life events.

“It is inspired by a real-life story, although we've fictionalised it,” he says. The story revolves around two women from different generations and backgrounds who help transform a village through an unexpected agricultural revolution.

“It's a startup story, an inspirational drama and a coming-of-age story in some ways.” The project has been in development for over a year and already has notable support behind it. He adds, “We have Sudhir Mishra attached as co-producer.”

Although he remains guarded about the casting, Mayukh hints that conversations are underway with a major actor. “I always knew whom I wanted to cast,” he says with a smile. “But I can't reveal the name until everything is confirmed.”