Kim Sae-ron's husband dismisses claims that she was pregnant, shares they wanted to ‘void’ marriage within a month

Late Kim Sae-ron's husband has opened up about how they met, got married and then decided to part ways--all within a span of less than three months. As reported by Koreaboo, he shared a statement via Garo Sero Research Institute. He has also refuted claims that Sae-ron was pregnant. (Also Read | Kim Soo-hyun's first public appearance event amid Kim Sae-ron dating row ‘postponed for safety reasons’) Kim Sae-ron was found dead at her home in February this year.

Was Kim Sae-ron pregnant with her husband's child?

In his statement, he said that he met Sae-ron around mid-to-late November 2024. Talking about "having a strong attraction to each other despite the short time", he shared that they got married in the USA on January 12, 2025.

What Kim Sae-ron's husband said about their relationship

Without mentioning the time, he added that later they decided "to void the marriage upon agreement from both parties". He added that they took the decision mutually since they married "too quickly without serious consideration out of having fallen in love" a long-distance relationship and "differences in personalities".

Sae-ron's husband denies claims of forced marriage

Sae-ron's husband refuted claims that she was forced into marriage for being pregnant. He added, “It is completely not true that she was pregnant. Rumours of her pregnancy came around January 2025, but we first met in mid-to-late November 2024. That was when we first met, and we started getting serious around the end of November when she visited America.”

He continued, "The timelines do not match up. Also, we were not thinking about children, so Kim Sae Ron was taking birth control pills. It is a severe form of humiliation of the late Kim Sae Ron to claim that she was threatened into marriage due to pregnancy, etc. Who gets married due to threats?"

Why Sae-ron, her husband decided to end marriage

He added that they had decided it would be "better to quietly void the marriage without letting people know that we had been wed for a short time overseas". He also said that "false information about our personal lives and marriage, and unconfirmed claims from her ex-boyfriend, were spread through recordings by YouTuber Lee Jin Ho, Director Kwak Tae Young, and her previous manager".

Amid Kim Soo-hyun row, Lee Jin Ho had posted a voice recording claiming that Sae-ron admitted to being married. She had also reportedly shared being pregnant and undergoing an abortion. Sae-ron was found dead at her home in February this year.