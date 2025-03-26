Kim Soo-hyun's first public appearance event amid Kim Sae-ron dating row ‘postponed for safety reasons’

Actor Kim Soo-hyun was scheduled to make his first public appearance at a Taiwan event next week amid Kim Sae-ron's dating row. However, as per Koreaboo, the fan meet and greet event for March 30 has been ‘postponed for safety reasons’. This would have marked his first public appearance since March 10, when Sae-ron's family began accusing him of dating her when she was a minor. (Also Read | Kim Sae-ron's ex-boyfriend doesn't think Kim Soo-hyun was involved in her death, slams family: How wronged he must feel) Kim Soo-hyun was set to be part of the Kaohsiung Cherry Blossom Festival.

Kim Soo-hyun to miss Taiwan event amid Kim Sae-ron row

As per the report, Soo-hyun's agency, Gold Medalist, released a statement regarding the event. "Kim Soo Hyun’s Taiwanese brand event schedule has been postponed for safety reasons," it read.

What event organisers say is reason

The event organizer, Taiwan 7-Eleven, stated 'schedule change' as the reason for Soo-hyun not taking part in the event. "Performing guest Kim Soo Hyun is unable to attend the event ‘Kim Soo Hyun fanmeeting,’ originally scheduled for March 30, 2025, due to a schedule change. OPENPOINT points will be fully refunded to participating members. Sorry for the inconvenience caused," it said on Facebook as per the report.

More about the event

Soo-hyun was set to be part of the Kaohsiung Cherry Blossom Festival organized by Taiwan’s 7-Eleven. He was reportedly scheduled to spend approximately 40 minutes interacting with fans. There were reports that 50 police officers would be deployed at the event.

All about Soo-hyun's row

Soo-hyun found himself amid controversy over his relationship with Sae-ron, who was found dead in February this year. Kim, who was 24 years old, was found dead at her home. Her career had suffered since the drunk driving incident, and local media reported that she was in debt and working part-time jobs to pay it off. Soo-hyun has been accused of dating Sae-ron when she was underage in a YouTube expose, citing testimonies from her relatives.

Gold Medalist said Sae-ron owed the company around 0.7 billion won ($483,759.50) in damages and penalties as a result of the drunk driving case. In 2024, Sae-ron posted a photo of her with Soo-hyun, which was quickly deleted, prompting speculation that the two were a couple.