Kim Sae-ron's ex-boyfriend doesn't think Kim Soo-hyun was involved in her death, slams family: How wronged he must feel

Late Kim Sae-ron's ex-boyfriend has reportedly said that actor Kim Soo-hyun played no part in her death. Koreaboo, quoting THE FACT, reported what she told her ex-boyfriend before her death. He shared the messages between him and Sae-ron. The publication didn't share her ex-boyfriend's name. (Also Read | Kim Soo-hyun’s agency files criminal suit against Kim Sae-ron’s family over his alleged pic) Kim Soo Hyun is in the middle of a row amid his alleged relationship with Kim Sae-ron.

Kim Sae-ron's ex-boyfriend slams her family

Blaming her family, he said, "As someone who knew Sae-ron better than anyone else, it’s absurd to me that her aunt suddenly appears, claims to be part of her bereaved family, and is now pushing the narrative that Kim Sae Ron died because of Kim Soo-hyun...The fact that none of them knew about her getting married to the New York man proves how little communication there was between them."

Kim Sae-ron's ex-boyfriend supports Kim Soo-hyun

He also extended his sympathy to 'popular celebrity' Soo-hyun adding that he must be feeling "wronged". "They hardly cared when she was alive. But now that she’s gone, they’re digging up a relationship from years ago with a famous actor? There has to be an ulterior motive behind this. I’ve never met Kim Soo-hyun, but I can only imagine how wronged he must feel, getting so much backlash just because he’s a popular celebrity," he added.

About Sae-ron's husband, her death

As per the report, Sae-ron met her husband in November 2024. They got married in 2025. He, however, would abuse her physically and verbally. She then started confiding in her ex-boyfriend.

When her husband realised they were on talking terms, he took her phone away and began to monitor her too. He claimed that her husband, then boyfriend, had even threatened to kill him over an abusive message.

The ex-boyfriend claimed that her family’s indifference to her personal situation bothered her. Last year, she tried to harm herself and required emergency surgery. However, her family didn't visit her in the hospital.

Sae-ron was found dead in February at her home. Her career had suffered since the drunk driving incident, and local media reported that she was in debt and working part-time jobs to pay it off.

About Kim Soo-hyun row

The actor is currently at the centre of controversy following allegations of a past relationship with Sae-ron when she was a minor. As per another Soompi report, he has also been accused of pressuring her to "repay a 700 million won (approximately $481,200)" penalty.