Kim Soo Hyun breaks down while clarifying dating timeline with Kim Sae Ron; says he is ‘not a paedophile’

South Korean actor Kim Soo Hyun addressed the press for the first time on March 31, 2025, after his ex-girlfriend Kim Sae Ron died on February 16 this year. While he initially denied dating her, her family has alleged he dated her when she was a minor, providing photographic and other evidence. According to a Soompi report, Soo Hyun admitted to dating Sae Ron but denied claims made by her family.

Kim Soo Hyun reveals why he denied dating Kim Sae Ron

Soo Hyun broke down at the press conference as he addressed the recent allegations against him. When evidence of them dating first surfaced, he denied dating her, and he revealed why he did that during the conference.

Stating that he was a ‘coward’ and ‘always afraid of losing something’, he said, “When the deceased posted a photo of us together during the airing of Queen of Tears. Five years ago—and four years before Queen of Tears aired—the deceased and I dated for about a year. But at that time, I denied the dating rumours. I think it’s natural to criticize me for that choice. I understand if you can’t believe what I’m saying now about what happened between the deceased and me.”

He also stated that as a lead actor, he couldn’t admit to being in a relationship for the sake of the show Queen of Tears. Soo Hyun said that he wondered if he had admitted to dating Sae Ron back then, as it would’ve affected the actors, staff, and production company. He also stated that he always chose ‘star Kim Soo Hyun’ over ‘human Kim Soo Hyun’, stating that even if he could go back, he ‘would make that choice again’.

Kim Soo Hyun denies dating Kim Sae Ron when she was a minor

Soo Hyun also spoke about how he was advised by those around him to ‘accept things to a certain extent’ and that if he had done so, his private life would not have been ‘exposed to this extent’. He claimed to receive threats about photos being uploaded and feeling humiliated about details of his life being leaked and ‘being forced to admit that lies were the truth’.

The actor then said, “I’ll talk about the part you’re most curious about. I did not date the deceased when she was a minor. And it is also not true that the deceased made a tragic choice because of my turning away or because my agency pressured her about her debt. Aside from the fact that we were both actors, we were both just ordinary lovers like everyone else. We met with good feelings for each other, and as time passed, we broke up. After that, we rarely contacted each other.”

After Sae Ron received a DUI in 2022, Soo Hyun admitted to not contacting her because he knew ‘she was dating someone else’. He then released audio evidence that supposedly points at Sae Ron not being pressured by his agency Gold Medalist to pay back the debt she owed him. He also stated that her agency was lying and that he would only take responsibility for things he had done.

Sae Ron’s family released false information, claims Soo Hyun

Soo Hyun stated that the KakaoTalk content the family released was ‘incorrect’ as it ‘framed (him) as a paedophile and a minor groomer’. He also claimed to have submitted conversations from 2016 to 2018 to a verification agency that analyses statements.

He also broke down while addressing Sae Ron’s family’s allegations against him, calling it ‘false testimonies and false evidence’ that he dated her. He then said, “I am afraid of what will be exposed and distorted again today to frame me as a murderer. I don’t know what kind of fake evidence and fake testimonies will defame me and harass the people around me after this press conference is over.”

Soo Hyun’s legal representative, Kim Jong Bok, told the press that Soo Hyun and Gold Medalist are filing criminal complaints and civil lawsuits against the parties involved, including Sae Ron’s family, to ‘clarify the facts’ and for ‘defamation under the Act on Promotion of Information and Communications Network Utilization and Information Protection.