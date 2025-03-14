Kim Sae-ron's mother ‘furious’ by Kim Soo Hyun's agency statement on daughter; preps for rebuttal

Late actor Kim Sae-ron’s mother and her family are reportedly furious about the statement released by Kim Soo Hyun’s agency, Gold Medalist, on Friday. Koreaboo confirms that the family has expressed anger at Soo Hyun for ‘distorting the truth’ and is prepping for a rebuttal. (Also Read: Kim Soo Hyun's agency addresses Kim Sae-ron dating scandal amid threat of more ‘shocking’ proof being revealed) Kim Sae-ron died by suicide in February but her family is prepared to fight for justice.

Kim Sae-ron’s family react to Kim Soo Hyun’s statement

According to the publication, Sae-ron’s mother, only identified as A, is preparing a rebuttal statement. She has faced significant stress following her daughter’s death and is also experiencing facial nerve paralysis that’s affecting her daily life. Due to that, B, who has cared for Sae-ron since birth, has been speaking to the media and Garosero Research Institute on behalf of the family.

B referred to herself as Sae-ron’s aunt, and Soo Hyun’s agency pointed out that she was only a ‘family acquaintance’. However, the report states that A and B’s families have been close for over two decades, with Sae-ron calling B her aunt. Now, her family claim that Gold Medalist - who accused B of ‘distorting facts’ was aware of her existence. They even pointed out that the agency knew the actor and her were so close that B would even pick her up for the agency-related schedules. A’s statement reportedly accused theGold Medalist’s claims were ‘distortions of truth’.

There are also allegations that Soo Hyun pressured Sae-ron to repay a hefty penalty fee, but the agency denied it, writing, “The issuance of a proof of content document was an unavoidable procedure to avoid liability for breach of duty. We never pressured her to repay a debt.”

Kim Sae-ron’s mother plans to fight back for justice

On Thursday, her mother issued a statement to the Gaerosaro Research Institute, which Koreaboo also translated. Speaking to the channel, A reportedly said, “The reason I am speaking about a child who has already left me is because I want to restore her honour, which was destroyed in a split second by articles full of lies. I am not trying to gain anything or sow discord. I only hope that her life will be remembered and treasured posthumously as an acknowledged actress. I don’t want her to become someone’s gossip, so please help me restore her name.”

Sae-ron died by suicide on February 16 this year after struggling with public backlash since her DUI in 2022. Now, there are allegations that Soo Hyun dated Sae-ron for years when he was in his 30s and she was underage. His agency that initially denied them ever dating admitted they did once personal pictures and letters were shared. They, however, denied that the couple dated when she was a minor.