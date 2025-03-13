Kim Soo Hyun's love letter to an underage Kim Sae-ron revealed after her death: ‘Thinking about you, Saero-Nero’

Actor Kim Soo Hyun is facing massive backlash after news came out of him dating Kim Sae-ron when she was underage. Sae Ron died by suicide on February 16, and since then, the YouTube channel Garosero Research Institute revealed that she had been in a relationship with Soo Hyun for a while. (Also Read: Kim Soo Hyun boycott calls mount amid underage Kim Sae Ron dating allegations: New K-drama, brands under fire) Kim Sae-ron and Kim Soo Hyun reportedly dated but kept their relationship under wraps due to her age.

Kim Soo Hyun’s love letter to Kim Sae-ron

Sae-ron’s aunt handed over a handwritten love letter that she claims was written by Soo Hyun to Sae-ron when she was 17 and he was 30. The letter, supposedly written on June 9, 2018, when he was serving in the military, has him describing the moments they shared. He calls her Saero-Nero in the letter and writes about ‘missing her’.

A part of the letter translated by Koreaboo reads, “Today, the weather was so unpredictable that I felt like I was being tossed around in all directions this wonderful Saturday. What a great day for writing something and thinking about you, Saero-Nero.” He also wrote about sharing what’s ‘beautiful and meaningful’ with her, adding, “I want to share what I find beautiful and meaningful… even if it’s hard to see your face, I still want to tell you how I feel.”

He also reportedly wrote, “What I’m trying to say is… I just want to share what I think is good, what I find as joy, what I’m looking at or feeling… I want to share these things with you. It’s hard to see your face, but I still want to share with you how I feel inside. What I’m willing. I don’t want to burden you… So, I guess what I can say is… I miss you,” before ending with, “Please take good care of me.”

Kim Soo Hyun dated Kim Sae-ron for 6 years

The YouTube channel also claimed that Soo Hyun dated Sae-ron for six years, something that was long rumoured but never confirmed. Since the backlash, there has been talk of Soo Hyun losing work and brand deals. Old photos of his military service also surfaced, with a picture of him kissing Sae Ron. A January 1, 2019 postcard read, “I love you, Sae Ron.”

Sae-ron was 24 when she was found dead at her home. Her death was ruled a suicide by police officials the next day. Her funeral was held on February 19. In 2022, the actor faced DUI charges when she crashed into several objects on the road. Even after she tendered an apology, she received harsh criticism for it.