Kim Soo Hyun boycott calls mount amid underage Kim Sae Ron dating allegations: New K-drama, brands under fire

K-drama superstar Kim Soo Hyun was all set to make his acting comeback as the “knock-off market king” in the 2025 Disney+ crime drama series following his massive popularity boost, all thanks to the sensation that was tvN’s Queen of Tears. However, the South Korean actor’s reputation is now being dragged through the mud in the wake of his dating rumours with the late actress Kim Sae Ron. "Boycott Kim Soo Hyun" hate comments rise on Instagram. (Instagram)

Like the It’s Okay Not to Be Okay actor, the Bloodhounds starlet was also signed with Gold Medalist. She ultimately decided not to renew her contract with the company in the wake of her 2022 DUI scandal.

However, YouTube channel HoverLab has further accused the agency of exploiting her without pay for her work, including rookie casting and visual directing. Citing a letter she's believed to have written in March 2023, the YouTube channel also alleged that the company even sent her a content-certified letter demanding debt repayment of 700 million won, per Korea Times.

As of 2025, a previously cited controversy has reignited, but this time with Kim Soo Hyun in the hot seat as authorities ruled Kim Sae Ron's death in February a suicide.

Kim Soo Hyun's underage dating allegations

The 37-year-old Hallyu star was previously embroiled in dating rumours, suggesting that the highly sought-after actor had been in a 6-year-relationship, beginning when she was just 15 years old while he was 27 years old at the time. As of March 12, the agency backing the Queen of Tears star, who is one of the highest-paid actors in South Korea, has repeatedly denied the allegations. Unlike the first time rumours fuelling the controversy, the newly surfaced claims come directly from Kim Sae Ron’s bereaved family.

YouTube channel releases alleged evidence of Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron's rumoured relationship

YouTube channel Hoverlab, better known as Garo Sero Institute, has since released additional materials, including a previously unseen photo of the actor duo and a text message sent by the actress.

“Oppa (Korean term for an older male), it’s Sae-ron. I received the content-certified letter. You’re suing me... I’ve been preparing for my return to acting, and I plan to repay you gradually from each project. It’s not that I won’t pay, but I just can’t manage 700 million won [$525,000] all at once. Please give me time. I’m begging you, please help me,” Kim Sae Ron wrote in the alleged text dated March 19, 2023, to which Kim Soo Hyun purportedly never responded. Days later, she posted a since-deleted photo of herself with the senior actor on Instagram, with their cheeks touching.

Kim Soo Hyun's agency strongly denies allegations

Gold Medalist has issued a firm rebuttal, calling the accusations – linked to the underage dating, mishandling of the DUI scandal and the purported links between the agency manager and a YouTuber – against their top artist “clearly fabricated and wholly unacceptable.”

Nevertheless, the damage control hasn’t done much to bring the majority of the K-drama fandom back into Kim Soo Hyun’s corner. His upcoming project, the drama Knock-Off faces uncertainty as the negative sentiment against him has already started settling in.

Netizens declare: ‘Boycott Kim Soo Hyun’

Given the current situation, it won’t be a shocker if high-budget drama production’s Disney Plus premiere is delayed. But as the controversy casting a shadow on Kim’s career is only showing signs of gradual escalation, Korean netizens are demanding brands he’s associated with to drop him as their model.

Since Soo Hyun is linked to more than 18 major brands spanning various industries, including fashion, luxury, retail, cosmetics and finance, netizens have threatened to boycott these companies if the actor’s contracts with them are not severed.

Some of the brands the high-earning actor is affiliated with are Prada (fashion), Homeplus (retail), Shinhan Financial Group (finance), Estee Lauder Companies (fragrance), KOSE - DECORTE AQ (cosmetics), YOU Beauty (cosmetics), HEBE Beauty (cosmetics), and Swatch Group – MIDO (watches). K-enthusiasts also can’t help but wonder how potentially terminating hefty contract deals with such an influential “cash cow” in the industry would cost them.

K-drama actor's Instagram filled with hate comments

On the other side of social media, Instagram has also been flooded with hate comments targeting the Hallyu star. With more and more details surrounding the alleged exposé of Kim Soo Hyun coming to light and Kim Sae Ron’s aunt blaming him for the actress’ death by suicide, netizens are banding together to hold him responsible.

K-drama fans also didn’t let the sight of the actress’ passing coinciding with the top actor’s birthday slip their conscience. Comments like “Justice for Kim Saeron” are mounting under the actor and his agency’s most recent IG posts. “Your birthday is someone else's death day,” someone wrote in the comments section of a Gold Medalist post promoting the Queen of Tears star. Yet another user commented, “I Will never support someone who uses minors. Everything that was hidden will be revealed.”

Soo Hyun’s own last IG post (shared Feb 12) has witnessed a recent surge of hateful reactions. “Boycott kim soo hyun,” an IG user raised the alarm. Meanwhile, someone even resorted to branding the actor “Korean Diddy.”

Not everyone is against Kim Soo Hyun

However, as it turns out, a faction of the actor’s fans are still throwing support behind him. An IG follower commented: “Real fans are here to support you Soohyun❤️❤️❤️❤️.” A second wrote: “For the People whose accusing him for her death. Last time I checked the same people who are accusing him we're the ones that drag her to her death by bullying her non-stop. Humans are ridiculous.” Some even asked the actor to disable his account’s comments feature.