Kim Soo Hyun's agency addresses Kim Sae-ron dating scandal amid threat of more ‘shocking’ proof being revealed

Ever since Kim Sae-ron died in February by suicide, things about her personal life have surfaced that made K-drama fans give Kim Soo Hyun the side-eye. Pictures and letters surfaced that made the timeline of when Soo Hyun dated Sae-ron murky, with many connecting the dots that she was probably a minor while he was 30. Korean Updates translated a statement by his agency, Gold Medalist, setting the record straight. (Also Read: Kim Soo Hyun's love letter to an underage Kim Sae-ron revealed after her death: ‘Thinking about you, Saero-Nero’) Rumours are rife that Kim Soo Hyun dated the late Kim Sae-ron when she was a minor.

Kim Soo Hyun dated Kim Sae-ron when she was an adult

The agency confirmed that the pictures and letters shared by Garosero Research Institute were valid. However, they denied that the pictures were taken when Sae-ron was a minor, claiming that she was an adult when they dated from the summer of 2019 to the fall of 2020. They also confirmed that the letters Soo Hyun wrote to Sae-ron from the military were real, but stated that the terms of endearment used were common expressions and that he sent it to all his close friends.

Kim Soo Hyun’s mental state since Kim Sae-ron’s death

The agency claimed that they wanted to share a statement with proof next week, but Soo Hyun’s mental health has worsened since he was dragged into the news, according to Kpop Charts. They also claimed that he has been in shock since it was pointed out that he might be one of the reasons for her death. Gold Medalist’s statement also says Soo Hyun ‘shows signs of acute psychological instability’ and that the psychological pressure of ‘people with cameras’ is getting to him. The agency also claimed that the woman who spoke to Garosero was not Sae-ron’s aunt but a family acquaintance.

More photos, videos to come out

Soo Hyun’s statement from the agency comes after the Garosero Research Institute stated they will release more ‘shocking photos and videos’ if the actor does not apologise, according to All Kpop.

Their statement read, “Kim Soo Hyun’s statement next week is highly anticipated. We are waiting for a sincere public apology to the late actress Kim Sae Ron’s family. If he continues to stick to lies and excuses...Three truly shocking photos and a video will be released. They are incomparable to the ones revealed so far. Actress Kim Sae Ron personally revealed...That she dated Kim Soo Hyun for six years, from November 19, 2015...Until July 7, 2021, when she was in her second year of middle school. We will see how long the shameless pro-China star Kim Soo Hyun continues to lie.”

Sae-ron was 24 when she was found dead at her home on February 16, her funeral was held on February 19. The police ruled her death a suicide. In 2022, the actor was in the news when she faced DUI charges, for which she tendered an apology. However, she received harsh criticism for it and was bullied on social media.