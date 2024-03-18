KinnPorsche star Mile Phakphum's princely charm takes over Guerlain boutique opening in Malaysia

Guerlain’s first Southeast Asian Friend of the House, KinnPorsche breakout star Mile Phakphum, has amplified the Parisian alchemist's numerous grand affairs. His gentle charm again took centre stage at the Kuala Lumpur grand opening of the Guerlain Ultimate Boutique. Each time the Thai singer-actor steps out on the world stage, his fans are the first to give him a warm welcome. His seraphic smile and debonair visuals charmingly spellbound the fans at The Exchange TRX. Gracing the event, he enchanted the audience with melodic tunes and an acoustic live performance. The fans sang along in unison with him as Mile confidently owned the moment and graciously attended to the supporters in the vicinity. March 18: Mile Phakphum at the Guerlain grand opening in Kuala Lumpur.

The 32-year-old star, also a Friend of the Bulgari fashion house, previously introduced the L'Art & La Matiere perfume collection, crafted by Delphine Jelk. He lit up a similar Singapore event for the Guerlain's Beelieve in Fantasy Christmas Pop-Up store launch in 2023. Putting on a suave and sophisticated front, Phakphum strolled in with a monochrome outfit; keeping things simple, he let his aura do the talking. Mile wore a bee-shaped brooch at today's launch as a nod to his precursor attendance at the ‘Beelieve’ event. Earlier this week, exuding regal poise, he crossed paths with international A-listers, including Blackpink's Lisa, at the grand debut of the Bulgari Studio in Seoul.

Known to be an avid collector of vintage watches, the rising Thai star is known for his remarkable onscreen contributions to projects like The Hidden Character, Mafia Kindergarten and Man Suang, with BL series KinnPorsche breaking him out as a force to reckon with on the global stage.

Hours before the event kicked off at the Kuala Lumpur shopping mall, Guerlain and his fans gave him a warm reception upon his arrival in Malaysia. His favourite colour is no secret to the world, especially with his X (formerly Twitter) bio honestly dedicated to #GreenyRose. Guerlain showered him with fond hospitality, sending out a bouquet of green roses and other treats, while fans awaited his showstopping appearance at the mall with welcome banners.

His next public event isn't too far off. According to the Thai artist management label Be On Cloud, Mile will make way for his second Vogue Gala with KinnPorsche co-star Nattawin Wattanagitiphat, popularly known as Apo, on March 20, 2024.