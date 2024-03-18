Stray Kids Seungmin's Baseball dreams come true; throws 2024 MLB World Tour Seoul Series opening pitch

Before South Korea prepares for the upcoming Major League Baseball regular game season this March, the final day of the two-game series exhibition matches kicked off a furious contest between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Republic of Korea national team. As the action unfolds at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul on March 18, Stray Kids' Seungmin graced the mound for the ceremonial first pitch. The 2024 MLB World Tour Seoul Series special game picked up action at 7 pm. His eminent presence at the event has caught the attention of K-pop enthusiasts and sports fans alike. Stray Kids' Seungmin took the mound on March 18, before the Team Korea vs LA Dodgers exhibition game of the MLB World Tour Seoul Series.

As for his personal endeavours, this breakthrough celebrates his nostalgic longing for a past childhood dream of wanting to become a baseball player. If not for today's match, Seungmin's debut first pitch would have been at last year's Lotte vs Samsung game at Busan Sajik Stadium. Unfortunately, the game was cancelled due to heavy rain, and the Stray Kids star had no choice but to wait his turn.

Stray Kids Seungmin's first pitch at the Team Korea vs LA Dodgers game at the MLB World Tour Seoul Series 2024

Seungmin jumped into the musical arena at a young age when he was in the fourth grade. However, even before he took the stage, the 2000 liner was inspired by his grandfather to take on the mark of a baseball player. An old photo even pictured a young Seungmin throwing a pitch. But fate had other plans for him once his family's financial conditions dwindled. Now praised for his baritone, the promising singer is a rising name in the K-pop industry.

Today's game was livestreamed via the South Korean subscription-based service Coupang Play. Sporting a Team Korea jersey, Kim Seungmin even left the game announcers awestruck with his first pitch. One reportedly exclaimed, “How can it get more perfect than this?” His first pitch was a strike!

March has been a swell month for Seungmin. A few weeks ago, he even made his Paris Fashion Week debut at the Loewe Fall-Winter 2024 women's runway show. Having accomplished this feat, Seungmin will join his fellow bandmates at their fourth official fan meeting, SKZ's Magic School, from March 29-31 at the KSPO Dome in Seoul.