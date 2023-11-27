Koffee With Karan promo: Kajol forgets Rani Mukerji was also a part of K3G. Watch

Karan Johar's directorial debut Kuch Kuch Hota Hai completed 25 years this year. In the upcoming episode of his chat show Koffee With Karan (KWK) season 8, the filmmaker-host will be seen interviewing Kajol and Rani Mukerji, both of whom featured alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Also read: Karan Johar recalls fight with Kajol, Kareena Kapoor on Koffee With Karan

Rani and Kajol's Koffee With Karan promo

Rani Mukerji and Kajol will feature on the new episode of Koffee With Karan season 8.

In the beginning of the latest Koffee With Karan promo, Rani said to Karan Johar, "I want to expose you." To which the filmmaker said, "Don't say such things," while Kajol added, "I like this show already."

Rani was then heard listing all the things Karan had done to her, seemingly during the shoot for Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, saying, "You have snatched food from my hand, you've hit me." When Karan interrupted her to say, "I didn't hit you," Rani said, "Such lies!" Kajol also chimed in, saying, "Abuse, it was abuse!" Karan reacted with, "How b**chy!"

This is not the first time that Karan and Rani have discussed how he made her feel bad about how much she was eating during Kuch Kuch Hota Hai shoot. During an interview with Karan Johar in September, 2015 for Sony TV, Rani had said the filmmaker stopped her from eating during the shoot.

During quiz round, Karan will also ask Kajol, which film of hers, Rani has a guest appearance in. Kajol was clueless about it. The correct answer was Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Kajol 'stages a walkout'

After the two guests took part in a series of Koffee rounds, Kajol said she was 'staging a walkout' after she failed to answer a few of Karan's questions, including one about Rani's special appearances in one of her films.

Sharing the promo, Karan wrote in his Instagram caption, "We’ve hit the (rewind emoji) button hard enough to bring my first leading ladies - Kajol and Rani back on the Koffee couch and it’s nostalgia in the purest form!!!! (orange heart emojis)… Koffee With Karan season 8 - new episode streaming from 30th November on Disney+ Hotstar!"

About Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Released in 1998, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is considered a cult classic. The film recently completed 25 years of its making, and to mark the occasion, a special screening was held in Mumbai. Apart from Shah Rukh as Rahul, Kajol as his best friend Anjali and Rani Mukerji as his wife, Tina, the movie also featured Salman Khan, Archana Puran Singh, Anupam Kher, and Johnny Lever.

Koffee With Karan season 8 streams on Disney+ Hotstar, with a new episode dropping every Thursday midnight.

