Konkona Sensharma on Supreme Court refusing relief to Tandav team: ‘Let’s arrest the whole cast and crew?’
Konkona Sensharma has reacted to the Supreme Court’s refusal to grant relief to the makers and actors of Tandav over criminal cases lodged against them in multiple states. The Amazon Prime Video series, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, is at the centre of a controversy for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.
On Wednesday, Justice MR Shah dismissed the argument that views expressed by a character should not be attributed to the actor. “You accepted the contract after reading the script. You cannot hurt religious sentiments,” he said.
Responding to this statement, Konkona wrote on Twitter, “Almost all involved in the show have read the script and signed the contract! Let’s arrest the whole cast and crew?”
Gauahar Khan, who plays Maithili in Tandav, reacted to the Supreme Court’s decision with emojis. Retweeting a tweet which said that actors playing murderers might be tried for the crime next, she shared three ‘face with monocle’ emojis. Richa Chadha commented on the 'priorities' of the court.
The case was heard by a bench of justices Ashok Bhushan, RS Reddy and MR Shah. “Your right to freedom of speech is not absolute. You cannot play the role of character that hurts the sentiments of a community,” the bench said.
Multiple FIRs against the series’ director, producer, writer, actors and Amazon India Originals’ head Aparna Purohit, have been filed in six states. The makers of the web series are facing criminal cases for hurting religious sentiments and insulting religion punishable under sections 153A and 295 of the Indian Penal Code.
Tandav is in the eye of a storm for allegedly showing Hindu deities in a poor light. Last week, a team of officers from the Uttar Pradesh Police reached Mumbai to question the makers of the show.
Ali took to Twitter to issue an unconditional apology on behalf of the team of Tandav. He also said that the makers decided to ‘implement changes’ after concerns were raised. The contentious scenes have now been altered.
Tandav row: All the controversies that have plagued Saif Ali Khan's Amazon show
Kay Kay Menon reveals first look of Special OPS spinoff, a 'universe' is planned
Losing Alice review: Apple's erotic thriller is too timid to bare it all
