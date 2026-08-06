Kushal Tandon asks Ektaa Kapoor $1 million for Lock Upp x Alliance crossover: ‘Sending bill with GST’

The Netflix show Lock Upp and the Prime Video show Alliance kicked off around the same time and had their grand finales on Wednesday and Thursday. Shreya Kalra and Mini Mathur won their respective shows. However, both shows had a crossover, thanks to Kushal Tandon. The TV actor billed Ektaa Kapoor $1 million for his indirect contribution to her show.

Kushal Tandon asks Ektaa Kapoor $1 million

Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi had dated in the past.

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Kushal took to his Instagram Stories to post a video of Shreya Kalra and his ex-girlfriend Shivangi Joshi talking about him on Lock Upp. Posting it, he wrote, “@ektarkapoor ma'am sending you crossover billing amount with GST.” Taking it in stride, Ektaa re-posted it, writing, “Ok 'dm' me d amt.” Kushal joked that he deserved $1 million for his contribution, writing, “One million dollers easy.”

Kushal Tandon and Ektaa Kapoor about the Lock Upp x Alliance crossover.

The video Kushal had re-posted sees Shreya and Shivangi discussing something Shilpa Shinde had said about the latter’s former relationships. Shreya explains that she stopped Shilpa as soon as she brought up Shivangi’s personal life. Shivangi covers her mouth and asks her if it’s about Kushal, only for her co-contestant to ask her to mind the cameras. They soon get into another argument and move on.

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What happened on Lock Upp x Alliance

{{^usCountry}} On an episode of Lock Upp 2, Shreya claimed that Kushal flirted with her in the DM’s. She said, “He DM’d me after the shoot. I was dating at that time. There was something between Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi then. I didn’t know about it. He started speaking to me. I got a hunch and stopped.” She also stated that Shivangi later asked her about it on set, and Shreya showed her chats to prove she had never flirted with Kushal. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On an episode of Lock Upp 2, Shreya claimed that Kushal flirted with her in the DM’s. She said, “He DM’d me after the shoot. I was dating at that time. There was something between Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi then. I didn’t know about it. He started speaking to me. I got a hunch and stopped.” She also stated that Shivangi later asked her about it on set, and Shreya showed her chats to prove she had never flirted with Kushal. {{/usCountry}}

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Later on, in an episode of Alliance, Kashish Kapoor confronted Kushal about it. First, he asked, “Who is Shreya? First of all.” When reminded that she did a cameo on his show, he said, “Shreya Kalra? We were shooting a promo for our show (Barsaatein – Mausam Pyar Ka), and Shreya was promised it would feature me. But it turned out to be just a passing shot of hers.”

He then claimed that Shreya messaged him first, with Kashish challenging that claim. Kushal added, “She texted me first, of course. I don’t DM girls. I have too much ego to DM girls myself. I only DM firangs (foreigners). Baatein to meri bohot hoti hain, aur hoti rehni chahiye. (I talk to them a lot, and I should keep doing it).”

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Kushal also claimed that Shreya had agreed to shoot the promo only to work with him. Kushal and Shivangi were co-stars on Barsaatein. They dated from mid-2023 to early 2025.