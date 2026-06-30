'Tere baap ka peeti hoon?': Sunita Ahuja slams trolls targeting her for drinking and partying; fans call her 'lady don'

Bollywood actor Govinda's wife, Sunita Ahuja, has long been known for her outspoken personality and unfiltered opinions. She has often made headlines for her candid remarks about her marriage and personal life. Currently seen on Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh's Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, Sunita once again grabbed attention after firing back at trolls who criticised her for drinking alcohol. Her unapologetic response has got fans calling her the "Lady Don".

Sunita Ahuja hits back at trolls

Sunita Ahuja hits back at trolls in style.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In the latest episode, Akanksha asked Sunita what allegation had been levelled against her on the very first day of the show. Sunita replied that she had been accused of repeatedly making allegations against Govinda. She added that her controversial "ghutno pe goli maare (Shot in the knee)" remark was made in jest, but despite that, she continued to face trolling.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Sunita then hit back at her critics, saying, "They can say whatever they want to. I don't give a f**k. Main aapne aap ko nahi badlungi kisi ke liye. Koi kisi ko sukhi nahi dekh sakta pehli baat toh yeh hai. This is what happens. Don't try to f**k around with me. Yeh daaru peeti hai, party karti hai, arey party tere baap ke ghar par karti hoon? Aapne ghar pe karti hoon, aapne ghar par ek bottle piyun yaa 10 bottle piyun. Tere baap ka peeti hoon? (I'm not going to change myself for anyone. First of all, people just can't stand seeing someone else happy. That's what happens. Don't try to f**k around with me. They say, 'She drinks, she parties.' Well, do I party at your father's house? I party in my own home. Whether I drink one bottle or ten bottles in my own house, am I drinking your father's alcohol?)" {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sunita then hit back at her critics, saying, "They can say whatever they want to. I don't give a f**k. Main aapne aap ko nahi badlungi kisi ke liye. Koi kisi ko sukhi nahi dekh sakta pehli baat toh yeh hai. This is what happens. Don't try to f**k around with me. Yeh daaru peeti hai, party karti hai, arey party tere baap ke ghar par karti hoon? Aapne ghar pe karti hoon, aapne ghar par ek bottle piyun yaa 10 bottle piyun. Tere baap ka peeti hoon? (I'm not going to change myself for anyone. First of all, people just can't stand seeing someone else happy. That's what happens. Don't try to f**k around with me. They say, 'She drinks, she parties.' Well, do I party at your father's house? I party in my own home. Whether I drink one bottle or ten bottles in my own house, am I drinking your father's alcohol?)" {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The clip quickly surfaced online, with many social media users cheering Sunita on. One Instagram user wrote, "Govinda ki biwi on fire." Another commented, "Loving her. She's giving my spirit animal energy." Another comment read, "Lady boss." One user wrote, "Lady don is here." Another commented, "She is the real baddie." Another wrote, "I love her, at least she is real."

About Sunita Ahuja and Govinda

Govinda and Sunita got married on March 11, 1987, when Govinda was still establishing himself in the film industry. The couple initially kept their marriage a secret for a few years before making it public. They are parents to two children, daughter Tina Ahuja and son Yashvardhan Ahuja. Over the years, their marriage has frequently made headlines due to Sunita's candid interviews, rumours about Govinda's alleged affairs, and reports that the couple live in separate houses despite staying married.

About Lock Upp

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Hosted by Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan, the new season stars Ram Kapoor, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shivangi Joshi, Akanksha Chamola and Harshad Chopda, along with reality stars Yogesh Rawat, Akanksha Choudhary, Pamela Serena and others. The show is available to stream on Netflix, with new episodes releasing every Saturday to Wednesday at 8 pm.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON