Lust Stories 2 trailer: ‘Volcanoes' erupt in Netflix's steamy new film with Tamannaah Bhatia, Kajol

The trailer of Lust Stories 2 starts with Neena Gupta comparing one's body to Mt. Fuji, where lust erupts just like a volcano. Since she plays a grandmother, her son and daughter-in-law can't help but save face. To make matters worse for them, she suggests her granddaughter sleep with her prospective husband as a ‘test drive.’ (Also Read: Lust Stories 2 teaser: Neena Gupta talks about 'test drive' before marriage as Kajol giggles in this anthology)

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Verma in Lust Stories 2.

At the end of the trailer, Neena's character asks her granddaughter (Mrunal Thakur), “Mount Fuji hua?," much to her embarrassment. Mrunal is paired opposite Angad Bedi, who plays her prospective husband, in the anthology.

Kajol in a de-glam avatar

In another story, Kajol's character suspects her husband (Kumud Mishra) is lusting for their house help. She gets her replaced, much to his chagrin. Kajol looks refreshing in a simple, middle-class de-glam avatar and is likely to perform an intense scene with Kumud, a glimpse of which we see in the trailer.

Tillotama and Amruta go at it

Speaking of house helps, in another story, Tillotama Shome's character spies her househelp (Amruta Subhash) sleeping with a delivery guy. She's seen telling a friend on phone, “Seema didi on my bed!” Later in the scene, the employer and the employee are seen arguing who's filthier. This glimpse might take one back to Zoya Akhtar's short film in Lust Stories, where Bhumi Pednekar played a house help who has an affair with her employer (Neel Bhoopalam), before she sees him agree for an arranged marriage.

Tamannaah says no to Vijay Varma

And in the final story of Lust Stories 2, Vijay Varma's character is seen sneaking into the home of his lover from 10 years ago, played by Tamannaah Bhatia. But she objects to sleeping with him because he's married.

About Lust Stories 2

Lust Stories 2 is directed by Amit R Sharma, R Balki, Sujoy Ghosh and Konkona Sensharma. It's still not clear from the trailer which director is helming which short film. The anthology, like the first one, is produced by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP Movies and Ashi Dua's Flying Unicorn Entertainment. It's slated to release on Netflix India on June 29.

