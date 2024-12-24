Marvel's What if…? Season 3: Kumail Nanjiani's Kingo dances to Ranveer Singh's Malhari in new episode

A widely popular track from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Bajirao Mastani, Malhari, has now been recreated in Marvel’s What If…? Season 3. The third season of Marvel’s animated series featured a recreation of the song, this time in a completely separate scenario. (Also read: ‘Sanjay Leela Bhansali kept me hungry for a day during Heeramandi shoot’, recalls Aditi Rao Hydari: ‘I was struggling’) Fans were surprised to see the song Malhari included in the Marvel show.

Marvel goes Malhari

The sequence, which appears in the second episode, has actor Kumail Nanjiani in the role as Kingo, the superhero with Indian origins and a Bollywood superstar. In the minute-long clip, his character grooves to the upbeat track and dances with other background dancers on stage.

Malhari, originally performed by Ranveer Singh in the 2015 Sanjay Leela Bhansali epic, is a high-energy celebration song. Its recreation in What If…? was a memorable mashup that fit the character's whimsical energy with the song's vibrant composition.

More details

Kumail Nanjiani’s animated Kingo gives a fun rendition to the song, which also serves to highlight the character's roots and origin story. The second episode is called “What if…Agatha went to Hollywood?” The rest of the voice cast include Kathryn Hahn (Agatha Harkness), Dominic Cooper (Howard Stark) and James D’Arcy (Jarvis).

The plot synopsis for the second episode reads, “Howard Stark may have helped the Allies win World War II…but what he really wants to do is direct! On the set of Stark Pictures’ first production, the playboy auteur quickly finds himself enchanted by his bewitching lead actress, Agatha Harkness. Little does she know there will be another superpower co-star on the call sheet…Kingo." Season 3 has a total of 8 episodes.

On the work front, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is currently busy with the shoot of his next Love and War. It will star Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal in lead roles. The film will be released on March 20, 2026.