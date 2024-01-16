Matthew Macfadyen's Emmy Award winning speech for Succession features his 'on-screen' and 'actual' wives

Matthew Macfadyen expressed his deepest gratitude to his co-stars Sarah Snook and Nicholas Braun after he bagged the Emmy award for his role in HBO's hit drama Succession. The actor who shot to fame after his portrayal of Mr Darcy in Joe Wright's Pride and Prejudice (2005), won in the category - Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. Matthew Macfadyen and Sarah Snook(Shutterstock)

Worthy Competition

While Macfadyen won the award for his portrayal of Tom Wambsgans in Succession, he faced a pretty tough competition from his co-stars Alan Ruck, Nicholas Braun, and Alexander Skarsgard who were nominated in the same category for the same show. Other nominees in the category included Michael Imperioli, F Murray Abraham, Will Sharpe and Theo James - all of them being nominated for their roles in another hit HBO show The White Lotus.



Matthew Macfadyen's Emmy Winning Speech

Upon receiving his award, Macfadyen thanked the Television Academy, his Succession family before making a "special mention to my on-screen wife Sarah Ruth Snook." He went on to address his co-star Nicholas Braun as his "second on-screen wife" and added that acting with him was one of the most wonderful things to have happened in his career. "Thank you, Nick. It's been a joy," he said.



The 49-year-old actor concluded by thanking his real life partner. He said, "Thank you to my actual wife, Keeley, my love and my best friend for being here."

Other Accolades for the role

Apart from the Primetime Emmy Awards, Macfadyen was awarded at this year's Golden Globe Awards for Best Supporting Actor - Series, Miniseries or Television Film. He also bagged the Critics Choice Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for the same show.