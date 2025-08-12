Mayasabha Season 2: Chaitanya Rao Madadi drops a major update on shoot and streaming date - Exclusive

Mayasabha is Sony LIV's new political web series that has become a talking point everywhere. Directed by Deva Katta, the series is also available on OTTplay Premium and has clocked solid viewership online. Based on the legendary politicians of Andhra Pradesh, Y. S. Rajasekhar Reddy and Nara Chandrababu Naidu, Season 1 showcases their rise in Andhra politics and ends on a cliffhanger. Now, all eyes are on Season 2 and its online premiere date. Chaitanya Rao in Mayasabha

Lead actor Chaitanya Rao Madai, who plays Rami Reddy, revealed that Season 2 will premiere in January 2026. The young actor goes on to add that Season 2 will also have eight episodes, and he is excited to film some of the most controversial scenes of the series. Though the makers have labeled the show as fictional, the audience is well aware that Mayasabha is inspired by real-life political legends who dominated Andhra politics.

Chaitanya adds that a chunk of the shoot of Season 2 has been wrapped up, but as the content is extensive, there is still a lot left to film. The young actor further said that Season 2 will be riveting, with Sai Kumar’s character and the enmity between the two leads, played by Aadhi Pinisetty and himself, taking center stage.

Mayasabha Season 2 to be even more controversial

According to the makers, several important historical events that changed the face of Andhra politics will also be addressed in the upcoming season. Mayasabha 2 will also be special, as the character of NTR, played by Sai Kumar, will turn the tables with his presence. In one of his interviews with OTTplay, Deva Katta revealed that he will not take sides and will focus on showcasing facts, most of which will be portrayed in Season 2.

With the first season widely appreciated, the pressure is on Deva Katta to deliver with season 2. Meanwhile, if you love shows filled with drama and tension, you can stream Newsense, Gaalivaana, Paruvu, Vikkatakavi, and Bahishkarana on OTTplay Premium.