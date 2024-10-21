Meet Bharat Sahni, husband of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives' Riddhima Kapoor, Ranbir's brother-in-law owns $30M firm

The new season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives dropped on Netflix this past week. This third season - titled Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives - sees the return of the four original cast members - Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh, Bhavana Panday, and Neelam. But adding masala to the mix are three Delhi-based socialites, one of whom has ties to the most illustrious film family in India. And her husband is a multimillionaire, too. (Also Read | Meet Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives' new divas: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Kalyani Saha Chawla, Shalini Passi) Bharat Sahni is a Delhi-based businessman married to Riddhima Kapoor Sahni

All about Riddhima Kapoor Sahni

The three new entrants in Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives are Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Shalini Passi, and Kalyani Saha Chawla. Riddhima is the daughter of actors Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor and the granddaughter of the legendary Raj Kapoor. This would make her Bollywood royalty. But unlike her brother Ranbir or cousins Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor, Riddhima chose not to enter films. Instead, she married Delhi-based businessman Bharat Sahni and has lived in the national capital since. Riddhima has her own jewellery design line.

Who is Bharat Sahni?

Bharat Sahni and Riddhima tied the knot in 2006. As per reports, they dated for five years before that. The couple has a daughter named Samara. A successful businessman, Bharat runs his family business, WearWell. Bharat is currently the managing director of the family-owned garment export business. GQ reported that the company has an annual turnover of $30 million ( ₹250 crore). Bharat has been with the company since 2002 and, as per reports, was responsible for creating and executing WearWell’s marketing strategy before being given the additional duties of managing the merchandising teams.

Bharat lives with Riddhima and their daughter in their lavish south Delhi home with an in-built gym. Riddhima regularly posts pictures of their Instagram-worthy house on her social media.