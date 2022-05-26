Ms Marvel first reactions out: Critics praise lead actor Iman Vellani, compare show to Spider-Man films

Disney+’s new Marvel Cinematic Universe web series Ms Marvel is all set to begin streaming next month. However, a few critics internationally were given an early preview of the six-part series and their first reactions are out. Critics were given access to either the first episode or the first two and many have given a brief review of the same. The consensus is that the series is joyful and pleasant, and there is plenty of praise for lead actor Iman Vellani as well. Also read: Farhan Akhtar confirmed to be part of MCU web series Ms Marvel, wife Shibani Dandekar reacts: ‘Beyond proud of you’

Ms Marvel is part of the MCU and is based on Kamala Khan (Iman), Marvel’s first Muslim superhero, who is a fan of the Avengers and later struggles with her own life as a superhero after she discovers she has superpowers too. Farhan Akhtar and Fawad Khan are both playing small roles in the show but haven’t been seen in the show’s teaser or trailer so far.

On Wednesday, several critics who had been shown previews of the show took to social media to share their reactions about it. Many called it an important step in representation. Preeti Chhibber of Desi Geek Girls wrote on Twitter, “I love this show. It is everything I could have wanted. I say this a lot about our girl Kamala Khan, but I've literally never felt so seen. But like me... specifically.”

Many compared the tone and visual aesthetics of the show to two different Spider-Man films--the one starring Tobey Maguire and MCU’s own Spider-Man films with Tom Holland in the lead. The Direct’s Jack McBryan tweeted, “Jersey City feels alive in a way that no other location in the MCU has been. Has life similar to the NYC in Raimi's Spider-Man movies.” Maggie Boccella of Collider tweeted, “#MsMarvel is coming of age joy in a spandex suit. The music bangs, Iman Vellani is the kind of precious star that makes me excited for the future of the MCU, and the visuals are stolen straight from a comic book.”

Many have said the show has found a way around a long-standing Marvel Cinematic Universe plot hole as well. Jounralist Julia Delbel tweeted, “#MsMarvel is so much fun! A lot of it is slice-of-life based (nice to get the perspective of how regular people in the MCU view the superheroics going on around them). The question of how so many people know what happened in the Endgame final battle is also answered.”

Ms Marvel is the latest series from the MCU. Other series like WandaVision, Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Loki, and Moon Knight have all had successful runs. The cast of Ms Marvel also includes Aramis Knight, Matt Lintz, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Naki, Azhar Usman, Travina Springer, and Nimra Bucha. The series will stream on Disney+ globally and on Disney+ Hotstar in India, starting June 8.

